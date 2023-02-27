Nina L. Khrushcheva is a professor of international affairs at The New School and the co-author of In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones.

A year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “special military operation” in Ukraine, supposedly aimed at ensuring the country’s “demilitarization and de-Nazification.” With that, he also launched an assault on his own country’s rich culture, which is now spurned by the world.

Of course, one cannot equate Russians’ loss of careers, plans for the future and international contacts with the losses borne by Ukrainians. Nonetheless, the war’s impact on Russian culture, and Mr. Putin’s own crackdown on artists and performers, raises fundamental questions about its cultural future.

Since the war began, I have warned that “cancelling” Russian culture as a form of collective punishment could backfire, both by limiting access to information about Mr. Putin’s intentions and by seeming to confirm his narrative that the West seeks to destroy Russia. But no outsider could possibly do as much harm to Russians as their own government.

True, this is not the Stalin era, when people could expect to be sent to the gulag or killed for criticizing the regime. But Mr. Putin’s critics have been known suddenly to fall ill – or from a window. And even when critics avoid such a fate, public opposition to the war can easily invite the destruction of one’s life by other means.

When Russian pop legend Alla Pugacheva lamented on social media that Russian soldiers were “dying for illusory aims that make our country a pariah,” she was banned from radio and television. When another Russian entertainment legend, the rock musician Yuri Shevchuk, issued an anti-war appeal at a concert, he was fined for “discrediting the Russian armed forces” and his subsequent shows were cancelled.

It is not just high-profile figures who are being silenced. While in Moscow in December, I personally witnessed police arresting street musicians for singing Mr. Shevchuk’s 1989 song “Motherland,” which warned against the return of the KGB, and to which he has now written a kind of sequel, “Motherland, Come Home,” demanding an end to the war.

Comedians are a natural target as well. Russia’s Justice Ministry recently designated Maxim Galkin – Ms. Pugacheva’s husband – a “foreign agent” after he spoke out against the war. In the world of theatre, husband and wife Dmitry Nazarov and Olga Vasilyeva – both actors at the storied Moscow Art Theater – were fired after speaking out against the invasion. The plays of one of Russia’s most prominent contemporary writers, Boris Akunin, are still being performed, but his name has been removed from posters or playbills, owing to his criticism of the war.

The Ministry of Culture considers such decisions “absolutely logical.” The people being punished have “abandoned Russia” at a “difficult time,” and “publicly opposed its rich culture.” In the Orwellian dystopia that modern Russia has become, opposing a war, while contributing to culture, is tantamount to opposing culture. Here, art has no artist, and critics of the Kremlin are alive, but have no lives.

In some ways, Mr. Putin’s Russia is even less culturally tolerant than Stalin’s. The recent removal of the Tretyakov Gallery’s director, Zelfira Tregulova, is a case in point. A citizen named Sergei supposedly complained to the Ministry of Culture that the exhibition he had visited at the Tretyakov “does not fully” correspond to the state policy “to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” Ms. Tregulova was asked to defend the exhibition, and though she is no critic of Mr. Putin or his war, whatever explanation provided was clearly deemed inadequate: she was dismissed under the pretext that her contract had ended.

During the Stalin era, there was plenty of “happy Soviet” propaganda: while people were dying of hunger on collective farms, artists painted scenes of plenty. But after Stalin, state control over art was loosened somewhat. For example, in the late 1960s and 1970s, Moscow’s Taganka Theatre staged several productions that riled the authorities, and were even banned, but its director, Yuri Lubimov, was allowed to continue his work in Moscow until 1984.

Of course, the Soviet Union was hardly a bastion of artistic freedom. Mr. Lubimov’s citizenship was eventually stripped, and he was exiled. But if Mr. Putin is cracking down on culture as harshly as the Soviets did, Russia has truly fallen far.

At least the Bolshevik secret police exerted deadly control over society for the sake of moving the Russia of the czars into the industrialized future. Russia was, after all, the first country to launch a satellite, and then a person, into space. Mr. Putin’s cultural crackdown, by contrast, will succeed only in driving Russia backward.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. www.project-syndicate.org