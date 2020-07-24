 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub
Opinion

The isolation I felt as a refugee offers lessons for coping with loneliness in the COVID-19 era

Hassan Al Kontar
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hassan Al Kontar is a refugee advocate based in Vancouver.

It was late 2008 when I hugged my family for the last time back in Syria. I haven’t seen my family since, and some of them I won’t ever see again. I didn’t realize it when I left, but I was heading on a journey that would give rise to a loneliness that will mark my soul forever.

After my work visa expired in the United Arab Emirates, I ended up stranded for seven months in a Malaysian airport, unable to return to Syria, where I would have faced military draft. Then I spent two months in detention in Malaysia before ending up in Canada as a refugee in late 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

In recent months, as the pandemic gripped the world, it has brought an isolation that is all too familiar to me and others who have lived through a state of forced isolation. However, this time, the experience is a collective one, and I’m able to reflect on things I learned the last time around.

These bleak periods can be heavy with nostalgia and memories. I think about saying goodbye. Visiting my school, or walking along the road that leads to it. The farm where I used to grow olive trees with my father. The house where I was born and raised, the bed I used to sleep in, standing before the painting that hung on the wall of my room. The field where I used to play. Saying good morning to the woman who ran the corner store. Enjoying a cup of coffee with my family every morning. Spending hours on the balcony, waiting for my first crush to show up.

Hardest of all, perhaps, was hearing my father’s voice over the phone, saying, “I need you. I wish you were here at my brother-in-law’s funeral.” And later hearing the news that my father had passed away while I was in jail, without being able to hold his hands, look at his face, provide comfort when he needed it the most.

And the missing of milestones continued. I watched the wedding of my brother on Skype while sitting on a chair at the airport. It felt like I was losing my family.

Saying goodbye is not a one-time event. It happens again and again, whenever the feelings of love and nostalgia return, and your heart realizes it cannot have what it wants and needs. This is the everyday and true tragic experience of refugees, who know all too much about physical distancing and self-isolation.

During the seven months I lived at the airport, I slept on the floor under the escalator, far from the eyes of travellers, and showered at public toilets. I held my cellphone all the time, as it was my only window to freedom and connection. I told myself on day 122 that it was a great day, just because the outside door facing the runway was open, giving me the chance to breathe the outside air for two whole minutes, surrounded by guards and watched by cameras all the time.

Surviving loneliness is not overcome through a physical act or a matter of following the instructions. Rather, it is an inner feeling accompanied by feelings of weakness, doubt, fear and anxiety. Instead of leading you to healing, it pushes you to a state of anger and rebellion against following the rules. It is a time of a deep questioning of other people’s belief systems. And the fundamental questioning of how the world works, and its fairness or lack of fairness, is an experience that follows you, even when you get back to freedom. Your angle of perception has changed forever.

Story continues below advertisement

Our lowest moments in life can change our motives and fuel our appetite for change. To free ourselves of our darkest emotions, we must listen to what they are telling us. Human beings are both body and soul, and while you can constrain the body, you cannot cage the soul. Times of restriction and isolation help us appreciate the strength of the soul in new ways and show us that freedom can reside inside us even at times when we cannot act on it.

Strangely enough, we may be more free now than we were before the pandemic. Before we lived in a system of unnoticed constraints. We had a specific time to check in and out of work, a specific time for a lunch break, a specific time to pay for parking and catch the bus.

All that has changed.

This is a time to understand that the situation, no matter how strange and uncomfortable, could always be worse. And take the lesson to heart: Life is not only about what we want, but it is about appreciating what we have.

How to survive a pandemic? You can start by accepting the surprising challenges of this life, knowing that one day all of this will make a story to tell to our grandchildren, and that the bad times will not be wasted if we rediscover our obligations to each other.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies