Hassan Al Kontar is a refugee advocate based in Vancouver.

It was late 2008 when I hugged my family for the last time back in Syria. I haven’t seen my family since, and some of them I won’t ever see again. I didn’t realize it when I left, but I was heading on a journey that would give rise to a loneliness that will mark my soul forever.

After my work visa expired in the United Arab Emirates, I ended up stranded for seven months in a Malaysian airport, unable to return to Syria, where I would have faced military draft. Then I spent two months in detention in Malaysia before ending up in Canada as a refugee in late 2018.

In recent months, as the pandemic gripped the world, it has brought an isolation that is all too familiar to me and others who have lived through a state of forced isolation. However, this time, the experience is a collective one, and I’m able to reflect on things I learned the last time around.

These bleak periods can be heavy with nostalgia and memories. I think about saying goodbye. Visiting my school, or walking along the road that leads to it. The farm where I used to grow olive trees with my father. The house where I was born and raised, the bed I used to sleep in, standing before the painting that hung on the wall of my room. The field where I used to play. Saying good morning to the woman who ran the corner store. Enjoying a cup of coffee with my family every morning. Spending hours on the balcony, waiting for my first crush to show up.

Hardest of all, perhaps, was hearing my father’s voice over the phone, saying, “I need you. I wish you were here at my brother-in-law’s funeral.” And later hearing the news that my father had passed away while I was in jail, without being able to hold his hands, look at his face, provide comfort when he needed it the most.

And the missing of milestones continued. I watched the wedding of my brother on Skype while sitting on a chair at the airport. It felt like I was losing my family.

Saying goodbye is not a one-time event. It happens again and again, whenever the feelings of love and nostalgia return, and your heart realizes it cannot have what it wants and needs. This is the everyday and true tragic experience of refugees, who know all too much about physical distancing and self-isolation.

During the seven months I lived at the airport, I slept on the floor under the escalator, far from the eyes of travellers, and showered at public toilets. I held my cellphone all the time, as it was my only window to freedom and connection. I told myself on day 122 that it was a great day, just because the outside door facing the runway was open, giving me the chance to breathe the outside air for two whole minutes, surrounded by guards and watched by cameras all the time.

Surviving loneliness is not overcome through a physical act or a matter of following the instructions. Rather, it is an inner feeling accompanied by feelings of weakness, doubt, fear and anxiety. Instead of leading you to healing, it pushes you to a state of anger and rebellion against following the rules. It is a time of a deep questioning of other people’s belief systems. And the fundamental questioning of how the world works, and its fairness or lack of fairness, is an experience that follows you, even when you get back to freedom. Your angle of perception has changed forever.

Our lowest moments in life can change our motives and fuel our appetite for change. To free ourselves of our darkest emotions, we must listen to what they are telling us. Human beings are both body and soul, and while you can constrain the body, you cannot cage the soul. Times of restriction and isolation help us appreciate the strength of the soul in new ways and show us that freedom can reside inside us even at times when we cannot act on it.

Strangely enough, we may be more free now than we were before the pandemic. Before we lived in a system of unnoticed constraints. We had a specific time to check in and out of work, a specific time for a lunch break, a specific time to pay for parking and catch the bus.

All that has changed.

This is a time to understand that the situation, no matter how strange and uncomfortable, could always be worse. And take the lesson to heart: Life is not only about what we want, but it is about appreciating what we have.

How to survive a pandemic? You can start by accepting the surprising challenges of this life, knowing that one day all of this will make a story to tell to our grandchildren, and that the bad times will not be wasted if we rediscover our obligations to each other.

