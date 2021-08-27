Trilby Kent is the author of Stones for My Father and Once, In A Town Called Moth. She is working on a book about the value of, and current controversies in, history education.

Our nine-year-old daughter has had two dollhouses in her young life, but neither ever received as much love as their furniture and accessories – the raw materials from which, during the pandemic lockdowns, she began to create her own worlds. Last year, long after the dollhouses themselves had been passed on to new owners, improvised structures – staircases and balconies out of recycling-bin scraps, often multistorey affairs – began to mushroom in various corners of our home. They grew along baseboards, spanned shelf edges and clustered around chair legs.

Freed of someone else’s template for what a house (or apartment complex, or school) should look like, our daughter spent hours developing her knee-high communities. Doing so, she entered what I recognize as “flow”: a state of total, self-directed engagement in a task, during which time passes unnoticed, in which there is neither boredom nor anxiety and no expectation of reward. It is complete creative immersion.

As we approach September, there’s rightly a great deal of discussion about how to make school spaces safer, with improved ventilation and increasing vaccination requirements top of the list. And yet there’s another kind of space that we might also want to consider: reflective space. When things finally get back to normal, perhaps we could all benefit from a little more room to “flow” – at home, at work and at school.

My daughter loves and misses her school friends and teachers, and we’ll be delighted to see the back of remote learning – but in the early days it was possible to welcome a reprieve from social anxiety, overscheduling, tedious busywork, noisy lunchrooms and group projects. This is not to minimize the nightmare that online learning, compounded by social isolation, was for many families, and particularly teens. But for all its sadness, frustration and stress, the past year opened up space for many of the dreamers among us.

In her 2012 bestseller, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain described a prepandemic world of “collaborative learning” classroom pods and open-plan offices; a world in which we tended to value “quick and assertive answers over quiet, slow decision-making.”

She also reported on studies that showed group work can lead us to unconsciously choose the wrong answer if everyone around us seems to agree it is right. “Many of our most important institutions … depend on dissenting voices,” Ms. Cain wrote. “But when the group is literally capable of changing our perceptions, and when to stand alone is to activate primitive, powerful and unconscious feelings of rejection, then the health of these institutions seems far more vulnerable than we think.”

In our climate of political polarization and shrill, totalizing discourses on social media and beyond, it seems vitally important that we not train kids to rush to take positions (even ones that we ourselves occupy and promote), but provide them with the time and space to think deeply, creatively and independently. As Irshad Manji recently tweeted, “a safe space isn’t one where students are safe from uncomfortable ideas, but one where they’re safe from *immediate* judgement. It takes courage to slow down and think rather than merely to emote.”

Not all children enjoy the same advantages as our daughter (or the child featured in a viral photo earlier this year, enjoying his own “cozy atmosphere” at school: headphones on, book open, personal laptop displaying a crackling fireplace). It’s for less privileged students, in particular, that schools should prioritize creating more safe reflective spaces when we return fully to in-person learning.

This would mean, for instance, school libraries staffed with librarians and not given over entirely to computer stations. Across many school boards in September, 2020, teacher-librarians were redeployed to help reduce class sizes – but their continued absence has also meant reduced literacy support, less equitable access to learning resources, and no one to update collections or administer reading programs.

Worryingly, closed libraries could become a permanent reality in some schools thanks to continued cost-cutting. In April, the Save School Libraries Coalition sent a letter to Ontario’s education leaders expressing many of these concerns; time will tell whether it will be heeded. For now, parents can advocate by asking their school board trustee whether budget money has been allocated for library staff and resources, and/or asking their school principal whether a qualified library professional will be available to students and selecting books this year.

Reflective spaces don’t necessarily need to be quiet: They also include art studios, music rooms and theatres. It’s widely accepted that the arts challenge us to understand different perspectives, to muddle through complex ideas and develop self-expression. Many studies have shown that investing in arts education improves students’ academic, social and personal outcomes. And yet our own well-resourced school doesn’t have a dedicated art teacher or art room.

A friend who has worked as a visual arts teacher tells me that she has only ever found jobs at private schools, which choose to make visual art a priority. In the public system, the art curriculum that is supposed to be taught from Grade 1 is often only half-heartedly squeezed into regular class time. Although music generally fares slightly better, dance and drama are often sidelined in the same way.

Mother Nature herself provides an ideal classroom for all learning types, which is why the move to outdoor learning has benefits beyond those associated with reducing aerosol transmission. Outdoor education has been shown to be particularly valuable to low-income students and in addressing equity issues, as well as improving environmental awareness. Our school’s neighbourhood climate march was great – even better would be a commitment that all classes spend time exploring the local ravines, giving students the opportunity to develop a true connection with the natural world that so desperately needs our protection.

These may be pipe dreams – but if ever there was a moment to think big about what matters most with respect to building mental health, creativity, resilience and empathy, now must surely be it.

We don’t get to choose the activities in which our kids find their flow. Currently, for our eldest, these include designing houses and penning stories, both of which allow her to experiment with different ways of being in the world (we live in hope that one day music practice will also find its way onto that list). The past year has been challenging, certainly, but it has provided her the time and space to reap the rewards of these pastimes.

Online learning, for all of its flaws, also allowed – or rather, given technological limitations, forced upon – us the opportunity to develop empathy for our fellow families and staff. Our daughter became well acquainted with the details of her teacher’s kitchen, the rhythms of other parents’ work lives and the daily travails of her classmates’ siblings and pets. Glimpses of lonely bedrooms, bustling family rooms – and, yes, the odd cottage dock – reminded us that schools are made up of individuals, not just student numbers and classroom quotas.

I watched my reflective space shrink as the kitchen table where I used to work alone had to be shared with my husband and children; the hours formerly my own were interrupted by tech support requests and inquiries as to what was for lunch. Still, during the first lockdown, we poured our energies into being creative with our kids, then aged 7 and almost 2. We built racetracks and forts. We baked. We painted. We learned how to make marmalade.

But the second lockdown was different. I received a cancer diagnosis in December, after which our parenting lapsed from hands-on to benign neglect. For at least one week out of every three, I was recovering from chemo, retreating to the master bedroom for days and nights that blended together in a haze of aching bones and brain fog. Virtual school for our third grader was, this time around, largely synchronous and close to full-time, which meant that our daughter spent several hours every day on headphones in front of a screen.

So when she announced that she’d been assigned a four-minute speech to research, write, memorize and present – entirely in French – my heart sank a little.

“I’ve already told Madame my topic,” she reassured me. “I’ve even started the outline.”

I was already beating myself up. For the first time, I hadn’t been checking her homework or helping her to keep track of due dates. She was spending way too much time watching Horrible Histories on repeat. When had she last been outside?

“I’m going to talk about homelessness in Toronto,” she said.

And then she disappeared into her room to cultivate the miniature communities growing along her baseboards and bookshelves.

Creative, resourceful problem solving has been an unexpected pandemic gift for which I am grateful. That’s why, when schools reopen, it’s my hope that we can continue to make spaces there for all kids to find their flow.

