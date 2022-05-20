Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia walk past damaged vehicles during a heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 19.Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press

Dr. Frank G. Sommers is the honorary and founding president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War – Canada, the national affiliate of the group that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985.

I was a toddler then, but I still clearly recall that it was a sunny day in January, 1945, when my family and I emerged from our months-long hiding place in the dark coal cellar of a bomb-damaged building in Budapest.

We were hiding there in our attempt to escape the Final Solution of the Nazi war machine. Emerging in bright daylight into the courtyard, we saw two Red Army soldiers – a man and a woman – and they approached my brother and me with smiles, outstretched arms and a piece of chocolate. We, with many others, owe our lives to those soldiers and their heroic comrades.

In my early days at school in Hungary, I happily volunteered to do rubble-clearing work in our war-ravaged city, and I embraced my appointment as a pioneer leader. Our father took us on our first trip to a cinema to see The Fall of Berlin, and the film’s horrific images stay with me to this day – as do the heroic images of Soviet soldiers hoisting the Red Flag of Victory.

But the dark clouds of Stalinist repression soon cast a giant shadow on our communities. In the early morning of Nov. 5, 1956, I woke up to a loud rumble, and when I looked down on the street below our window, I saw a long column of Soviet tanks heading into the city centre. Some friends and I asked a soldier why they were there; he replied that their commanders had told them they were coming to liberate Hungary again from Nazis.

The brutal fear-stoked reality of those days emboldened our parents to seek a better future for their children elsewhere. We started new lives as refugees in Canada, which was not easy, but our lives were free of fear. With hard work, and without need for personal connections, my brother and I got an education. I became a physician, while my brother became a lawyer.

Part of our duty as physicians – a duty I strongly embraced, especially in light of my traumatic early-life experiences – is to advocate for and practise preventive medicine. In that vein, I eagerly participated in the founding meeting of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War in early 1981, at a rustic retreat outside Washington.

There, under the leadership of Bernard Lown and Evgueni Chazov, some 70 doctors and scientists from 11 countries started to build a collaborative bridge, especially between the major opponents in the intensifying Cold War, in an attempt to prevent the ultimate catastrophe of nuclear annihilation, which we termed “the final epidemic.”

I fondly recall building and sustaining warm relationships with many Soviet colleagues, including Dr. Chazov, Mikhail Kuzin and Marat Vartanyan. Soviet delegation and Kremlin adviser Georgi Arbatov and I have shared many frank yet warm exchanges over the years following our first impromptu meeting as lodge neighbours at the IPPNW’s founding conference, where late one evening I bumped into him as he was grappling with a fitful Coke machine.

My visits to Moscow, as a guest of Dr. Chazov, further cemented our friendly collegiality, united as we were by our dedication to prevent death, destruction and suffering.

The Great Patriotic War has touched every Russian soul. Its sacrifices directly contributed to my survival, although more than 20 members of our family perished. So my heart breaks at the current tragedy in Ukraine. Once again, human-invented, produced and deployed military arsenals are maiming and killing women and children alike, civilian and soldier alike, Russian and Ukrainian alike.

As a physician, I know that all blood has the same colour, and all skin burns at the same temperature. I know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a student of history and trained in law, so he surely understands that violence is not the path to peaceful co-existence. Whatever differences human beings have, we must find peaceful ways to resolve conflict, whether in a marriage, or between nations.

Facing the nuclear abyss decades ago, doctors – along with millions of people the world over – helped to chart a path back from the brink. Mr. Putin now has the power to reverse course, stop the carnage and regain the respect and gratitude engendered by the sacrifices of his people, who gave so much to liberate so many from the brutal tyranny of fascist ideology.

We humans can endure a lot, but we thrive best under freedom from fear. Coercion by any power, whether by one’s boss or by state-sanctioned authorities, may gain resentful compliance, but duress will leave scars that can, and do, transcend generations.

So I plead with Mr. Putin: Embrace the non-violent path to address your feelings of grievance. Our common humanity cries out for this. Basic human decency aches for it. And our intelligence enables it.

