 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

As we awkwardly stumble back into our old lives, it’s no wonder we are feeling anxious

Elizabeth Renzetti
Elizabeth Renzetti
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

Do bears have this problem when they emerge from hibernation, blinking in the bright sunlight? Do they worry about how they’re going to behave with the other bears slapping salmon out of the water down by the riverside? Are they ashamed of their matted pelts after months in the cave?

I doubt it. Humans, on the other hand, tend to overthink everything, which gave us both agriculture and the robot vacuum. It’s no wonder that the great reopening we’ve been dreaming of for more than a year is, for many people, also a time of great anxiety.

I find my nerves strung painfully tight, thanks to a year that alternated hypervigilance with long periods staring at the wall. I took my daughter to a huge vaccination clinic in downtown Toronto, and what should have been a joyous occasion – the largest single vaccination event ever – was nearly ruined by an anti-vaxxer who shouted “guinea pigs!” at us. I won’t lie: I felt violence in my heart. Me, a pacifist. The fact that I write this from my desk and not from jail indicates that I’m still fundamentally the same person I was before the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Is that a good thing, though? Later, sitting in a park with some friends, we tried to remember the rules of the conversational road, the weaving and changing lanes that used to be second nature. Had we forgotten how to talk to each other? We decided that we needed a re-entry doula to ease our passage back into society. (I say this with the greatest of respect for doulas, who perform the essential work of smoothing the transition into this world, and out of it.)

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over yet? We can’t say with certainty

If vaccination is the way out of the pandemic, why are a quarter of eligible Canadians still without a first shot?

But we overcame our awkwardness, and as we joked about what we could be now that we were free again – set decorator! Arborist! Author of bonkbuster novels! – there was a serious undercurrent. A touch of malaise. Had we failed to learn from nature’s teachable moment, I mean year? Had we wasted a perfectly good crisis? What if the problem was not that the world had changed, but that it hadn’t?

It’s a sentiment best captured by Tim Kreider’s essay in The Atlantic about the foolishness of returning to so-called normal: “Relieved of the deforming crush of financial fear, and of the world’s battering demands and expectations, people’s personalities have started to assume their true shape.” An increasing number of people, he says, are noticing that basic American axioms such as the virtue of hard work and the intrinsic value of productivity are nonsense.

That grind, that relentlessness, chewed people up and we were too busy doing pilates to notice. This is a common theme in the recent conversation around the anxiety of re-emergence, and the comfort some people have found in a year at home. If you felt the world before was harsh and unforgiving, if it failed to reward your creativity or even recognize your basic humanity, why would you want to step back into the circus?

You would have to be what the Scottish call a numpty not to feel anxious. Look what we’re re-emerging to: Blast-furnace heat and raging fires and further dire warnings about how little time we have left. The universe has grown tired of gently tapping us on the shoulder and is now delivering a full, open-handed slap to the face.

Things are so bad that billionaires are taking to their space vehicles and heading for planets that no one has yet wiped their feet on. You might want to think of those spaceships as getaway cars, considering how much wealthier billionaires have become during the plague year. There’s one thing the pandemic has given us: robber space barons.

Yet the pandemic has given us more useful things, too. Maybe this is my true nature (optimism meets pacifism, with a side of jokes) trying to valiantly justify its own existence, but it seems to me that we’re starting to pay attention to the cracks. For supporters of progressive politics, which I prefer to think of as “don’t be dirtbags to each other,” hope is on the horizon.

Story continues below advertisement

To start with, it took the pandemic to teach us the value of care, for the young and the elderly and those who are unable to look after themselves. It took the pandemic to drag the Liberal government past decades of promises to actually unveil a child-care program. Unfortunately it took the deaths of far too many seniors in long-term care for us to finally question why it’s legal to profit off human misery.

And finally it took the pandemic for our country and our American neighbours to begin to look at racial injustice that corrodes from the past to the present. Would we have had this reckoning in a normal time, when we were all busy with our usual business? I’m not sure.

Perhaps this cave-year wasn’t squandered after all. Re-emerging is not going to be easy, and we’re all going to have to be gentle with each other, as if we all have bad tequila hangovers. “We all have to give ourselves a little grace,” said psychologist Kristen Carpenter, interviewed by CNN. “It’s really important that we try not to judge ourselves for our emotional response to this change. This is objectively really stressful and to have some combination of relief, happiness, fear, or maybe even some anger and frustration is normal.”

Or you could look at it this way: The planet needs a rebirth, and we all get to be doulas.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies