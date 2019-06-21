Opinion At long last, Donald Trump’s threat to Canada is over

Propaganda anyone? The White House put out a rapturous video of Justin Trudeau’s visit with Donald Trump. It was like an old-fashioned newsreel, the two leaders pictured in triumphant poses set to an exultant musical score.
Mr. Trump posted the video on Twitter on Thursday, adding that it was a great honour for him to host the Canadian Prime Minister.
The White House doesn’t normally do this for visiting leaders. It was only a year ago he targeted Mr. Trudeau with smears. It was more recently that he threatened to “ruin” the Canadian economy with tariffs.
But oh, how the mudslinger-in-chief has changed his tune.
In the Oval Office, with Mr. Trudeau meekly looking on, Mr. Trump poured on the happy talk, saying he would do anything he could to help Canada.
But as excessive as it all was, the meeting sent an important signal, one that perhaps marks a turning point in the relationship: It was a signal that the President’s threats to Canada – the ultimatums and the coercion attempts – are a thing of the past.
Now that the big sore point in the relationship has been settled by revising NAFTA into the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), there’s not much about Canada that rankles the mad king. We’re in his good books.
Nothing of substance was achieved in the visit. It was mainly a public-relations exercise. But after 2½ years of periodic convulsions, that show of normalcy was needed.
The president and the prime minister were getting on, in the way presidents and PMs are supposed to.
Most of Mr. Trump’s threats against Canada and other countries have been empty anyway. He loves to set off alarm bells, get everyone panicking, make huge headlines to feed his narcissistic needs – and then pull back. He recently did so on his threat to hit Mexico with tariffs if it didn’t take action against the number of immigrants pouring across his border. Had he carried out that threat, it could have scuttled the new NAFTA deal.
He just pulled back on his threat to retaliate against Iran for shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone. After saying Iran had made a very big mistake, he had many thinking he was about to hit the war button. With North Korea, we recall all his threats of fire and fury.
In the case of Canada, Mr. Trump retreated on several of his demands in the NAFTA renegotiation in order to get a deal. He never followed up on his threat to cripple Canada with auto tariffs. He imposed the steel and aluminum tariffs, but recently lifted them.
On trade, he is now in Canada’s corner. He wants the new NAFTA ratified and is pushing hard to get it done. But the pact’s fate is not in his hands. It now rests with the Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Mr. Trudeau will likely have his parliamentary majority ratify the USMCA this summer. It is unlikely that the U.S. Congress will ratify it before the Canadian election. But that’s not something Canadian voters are going to take out on Mr. Trudeau.
In the Oval Office, Mr. Trump vowed he would press upon Chinese President Xi Jinping the need to release two Canadians who were detained as a result of Canada’s co-operation with Washington in arresting a Chinese telecom executive.
But the U.S., through Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has already done this – and to no avail. While Mr. Trump will likely mention it to Mr. Xi at the G-20 summit next week in Japan, it is Mr. Xi’s decision to make. The two megapower leaders have a trade war to talk about. They have the spying accusations against Huawei Technologies to fight over. Canada is a secondary consideration.
Given Mr. Trump’s impulsive nature, there can be no assurances that he will stay on this new course with Canada. He is always capable of going off the rails; he’s never liked to be on them.
But Ottawa need no longer obsess over him. His main beef, as unsubstantiated as it was, was over trade imbalances; the agreement on the new NAFTA resolved that problem. Any threats coming from him now are likely to be even more hollow than those we’ve seen thus far.
