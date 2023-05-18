Open this photo in gallery: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference in Seoul on May 7.POOL/Reuters

Fumio Kishida is the Prime Minister of Japan.

The international community is now at a historical crossroads. As Japan’s Prime Minister, there is much I want to accomplish at the G7 Summit. I am determined to respond to the complex crises in together with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the other G7 leaders during our meeting in Japan.

At the G7 Hiroshima Summit, which starts on Friday, I would like to demonstrate the G7′s strong determination to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law. We will affirm our commitment to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the non-use of force.

The second priority is to strengthen the G7′s outreach to the “Global South.” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has caused major harm to lives around the world, particularly in developing countries. Building trust with these countries requires that we intensify our efforts to listen to and address their concerns. The challenges of the international community cannot be solved without co-operation with these countries. Therefore, I have invited the leaders of eight partner countries, and the heads of seven international organizations, to the summit for outreach sessions.

We will address a wide range of global issues: the situation in Ukraine, regional affairs, including the Indo-Pacific, economic resilience and economic security, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the global economy, including food and energy security, climate change, global health and development.

First, let me discuss Ukraine. I visited there on March 21. Why Ukraine? Because Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not just a European issue, but a global issue, a challenge to the free and open international order based on the rule of law. We must reject any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, or by using the threat of nuclear weapons as Russia has done, or with the actual use of nuclear weapons.

In Hiroshima, I will demonstrate the G7′s unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. I have invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in discussions at the Summit. I plan to call on Russia to withdraw all its troops and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, and to confirm that the G7 will continue its severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine.

Japan is the only Asian country in the G7. The Indo-Pacific is an important region that will drive future global growth, but it also faces many security and economic challenges. I would like to take this opportunity to hold discussions with the G7 leaders to affirm the G7′s commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. It is also important for us to hold robust discussions on regional issues in the Indo-Pacific, including China and North Korea, so that the G7 is aligned in responding to them.

Japan will enhance co-operation in the Indo-Pacific with the goal of leading the international community in the direction of co-operation rather than division and confrontation. In the area of infrastructure, Japan will mobilize more than US$75 billion in public and private funds through private investment and yen loans to the Indo-Pacific region by 2030.

Canada is an important strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region that shares values with Japan. Mr. Trudeau gave me strong words of support for the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit when I visited Ottawa this January. I look forward to working with him at the Summit as well as continuing our partnership to achieve a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Today, as the world faces crises such as pandemics and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the resilience of our economies is being challenged. I look forward to a frank discussion with the G7 leaders at the Summit, especially on economic resilience and economic security.

Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation is my lifework as a prime minister from Hiroshima. I decided to host the G7 Summit in Hiroshima because there is no better place to express commitment to peace. I would like to send a strong message that the 77-year record of non-use of nuclear weapons since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must not be ignored. I will deepen the discussion with G7 members on a world without nuclear weapons. During our three days of meetings at the Summit, I will take the lead to address this issue and the other complex crises facing the international community.