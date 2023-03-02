It’s hard to remember a time in the past 50 years when the state of our health care system was as dominant an issue as it is today.

At a political level, it’s been the most vexing concern facing provincial and territorial governments across the land. And as many of those same jurisdictions begin tabling new budgets, we are seeing firsthand just how much money it’s taking to address the many problems existing on many fronts.

This week, both the Alberta and B.C. governments tabled their fiscal plans for the next three years and not surprisingly health care took centre stage. British Columbia certainly made the biggest splash, although it could be argued its problems are more substantial as well.

But holy smokes. The money.

Let’s look at B.C. first. The government has budgeted $28.674-billion for the health ministry for the 2023-24 fiscal year, up from $25.460-billion a year earlier. That is a 12.6-per-cent increase – the largest year-over-year hike in the province’s history, according to ministry of health officials. Those numbers increase to $29.887-billion in 2024-25 and $30.669-billion the following year. Over the three years, the increases average almost 6 per cent.

As is the case in other provinces, many of the dollars are being allotted for initiatives already announced. Last fall, for instance, B.C. unveiled a new funding model for doctors. A full-time physician seeing about 1,250 patients a year can now earn up to $385,000, compared to $250,000 under the old fee-for-service model. A good chunk of that increase will go toward a doctor’s overhead. Overhead costs eat into incomes and have been the biggest gripe of family doctors as well as the biggest reason many have chosen to work in hospitals instead, where their operating costs are next to nothing. The new pay deal will cost the province more than $700-million over three years – at the very least.

In large part, B.C. is catching up here. The province’s doctors will still lag those in Alberta – the province has the highest remuneration rates in the country for physicians – but the gap is now much narrower. There is also $1-billion set aside in the budget for the recruitment and retention of health care workers, including nurses at all levels.

It goes on and on. And this plan doesn’t even include the money B.C. will be getting from Ottawa as part of the new funding arrangement with the provinces. That amounts to $27-billion over the next decade.

Alberta’s health care spending is certainly tamer by comparison.

The province is forecast to spend $26.446-billion in 2023-24, which is up only 3.44 per cent over the previous year. Spending is scheduled to increase a little more the following year – 3.9 per cent – but fall to 1.63 per cent by 2025. Again, this budget doesn’t incorporate the federal dollars the province negotiated, which amounts to $24-billion over 10 years.

This seems like a small amount of money for a province whose health care system was supposedly in crisis only a few short months ago. At least, that’s what Premier Danielle Smith declared when she announced a review of Alberta Health Services. But the results of that review were released earlier this week and it seems much of the hysteria about the state of the health care system in the province was misplaced.

That said, Alberta has many of the same problems as B.C. and other provinces, chief among them being acute shortages of nurses, doctors and other front-line staff. The budget announced it was putting aside more than $600-million to finance the addition of 3,600 new full-time equivalent positions across all health care fields and disciplines. There is a separate $158-million, previously announced, to recruit more doctors and nurses specifically. The government is funding 200 more seats for medical degrees in a bid to train more local physicians.

As you may have discerned, B.C. is doing much the same thing. And so is everyone else. All the provinces are after more health care workers. The potential pool of workers is only so big, so the competition to attract these people is going to be fierce. You want to talk wage inflation?

My guess is a war is going to break out in a bid to land these critical recruits. The pressure is enormous. Both Alberta and B.C. are building hospitals amid significant staffing shortages.

Money can help solve some of the health care challenges in Canada, but not all of them.