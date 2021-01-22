 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

B.C.’s assault on its surgery backlog has been a pandemic success story

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced this week that he didn’t expect any elective surgeries in the province to be cancelled as a result of the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

This undoubtedly came as a relief to those who have been waiting months to get various ailments addressed on an operating room table. And it unquestionably made Mr. Dix pleased as well, given the remarkable job health professionals in British Columbia have done clearing up backlogs created by the suspension of surgeries last spring when the pandemic first arrived.

It’s an achievement that stands out amid the gloom the virus has brought to the world. And for Mr. Dix, the accomplishment is personal, having staked his reputation on reducing wait times and having taken a firm stand against private clinics, which justify their existence by arguing that waiting lists are too long and that people are suffering needlessly as a result. Last year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge sided with the government in its bid to close private clinics on the grounds that they violate the Canada Health Act; the case is likely to end up at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 30,000 surgeries were postponed over two months when the virus hit – a demoralizing development for the Health Minister. By the time surgeries resumed in late May (some emergency surgeries were still performed), there were about 93,000 people on a waiting list; at the time, it was estimated it would take two years to clear the backlog.

“It was tough for a lot of people, but obviously none more so than the people who were suffering and scared as a result of these cancellations,” Mr. Dix told me. “I took that personally. I thought about those people every day.”

He decided extraordinary action was needed to aggressively assault the waiting list once it was deemed safe enough to resume surgeries. He put Michael Marchbank, a former health care executive, in charge of creating a plan.

It started with money – an additional $250-million a year. In part, the new funding was used to hire more staff: 755 people, a group that included surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, diagnostic imaging technicians and post-anesthesia care aides, among others. The province bought additional MRI machines and started running them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We also focused on little things, like making sure the first surgery of the day starts on time,” Mr. Dix said. “It doesn’t sound like a big thing, but if you’re late right off the bat you’re in trouble the rest of the day.”

In the past, patients on waiting lists were often attached to a particular doctor rather than the first one available. That also changed, adding hundreds of hours of operating room time.

The result has been extraordinary – a true pandemic success story.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Mr. Dix announced that 90 per cent of patients whose surgeries were postponed during the first wave of COVID-19 had had their procedures completed. Mr. Marchbank said a backlog that was supposed to take two years to clear was likely going to be gone in 15 months.

As an example of the stunning pace at which surgeries have been taking place, Mr. Dix said that over Christmas there were 250 more surgeries performed than over the same period in 2019.

“When you think about that, it’s truly remarkable amid a pandemic,” Mr. Dix said. “Every surgery takes longer because of the safety precautions you need to put in place because of the virus, so that’s an added challenge. It just makes what our doctors and nurses and operating room teams have done – and they’re the real heroes here, make no mistake – all the more extraordinary.”

Of course, the logical question that stems from all this: Why did it take a pandemic before we saw this level of resolve in tackling unacceptable waiting lists? And will that drive continue after the virus is gone?

Mr. Dix is hopeful the new protocols will help reduce waiting lists in the future. The pandemic forced health administrators to search for efficiencies where they hadn’t searched before. It also took hiring hundreds of more health professionals to do the job.

“Look, wait lists are always going to be an issue to some degree,” Mr. Dix said. “But I think we have found some ways to make them less of a problem in the future. Fingers crossed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies