In a week in which the exit of Elizabeth Warren from the U.S. Democratic presidential race provoked cries about the unfairness of politics, the news that a politician closer to home would be leaving the game herself put that into bracing perspective.
B.C. Finance Minister Carole James, 62, announced this week that she’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She plans to continue in her current role as long as she can, but will not seek re-election.
It says everything you need to know about Ms. James that the space in the legislature where she held her news conference was packed, including with many political foes. When she broke the news, with a catch in her throat, even those who’d gone toe-to-toe with Ms. James over the years were wiping tears from their eyes.
She was diagnosed at the end of January, she said. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disease that is not curable, and is best managed. There have been advancements in the drugs used to treat the disease that keep symptoms such as hand tremors controllable for longer periods of time. It is not a terminal diagnosis.
The turnout for the minister’s news conference was a display of solidarity that underlined just how beloved a figure she is. And for good reason: She has always conducted herself with dignity and class, and her backstory always made her an easy person for whom to cheer.
She was raised by a single mother on the Prairies. The family eventually moved to Victoria and took in foster children, in part to pay the rent. The fact that their home was filled with kids from such disparate situations, many with sometimes overwhelming personal challenges, left an indelible mark on a young Carole James. She would be imbued with an empathy and compassion that would never leave her, and that would mark her time as a politician, as well.
Ms. James would face many challenges in her life. A foster child she had taken in battled alcoholism and ended up on the streets. She refused to stop caring for him. And she was diagnosed with uterine cancer after she was elected an MLA from Victoria, though it was successfully treated. In the face of those difficulties, she found strength in her upbringing and the strong women who were part of it. She loved to tell the story of her grandmother, Edith, a nurse, getting caught in a blizzard walking home from work one night in North Battleford, Sask. She got frostbite, and one leg had to be amputated – but that never stopped her from working.
Politically, she will always be remembered for taking over the NDP when no one else really wanted the job. In the 2001 election, the party was wiped out in the polls, reduced to two lousy seats; two years later, she took over the leadership as a relative unknown, and guided the party back to strength. She could never quite get the NDP over the finish line in two elections, however, which ultimately led to an ugly coup in 2010.
That will remain a black mark in the life of the party, but a defining moment for Ms. James, who handled the insurrection with as much poise as you could ask of someone enduring such a rotten experience. Ms. James would step down as leader, but not from politics; when the NDP got a chance to govern after the surprising 2017 election, she was Premier John Horgan’s first choice to be his deputy and finance minister.
I realize this sounds a little bit like an obituary, and it’s not intended to be. But Ms. James’s announcement does offer a moment to reflect on all that she’s achieved, against steep odds. Despite all the progress we’ve made as a society, in terms of gender equality, inequities still exist and can be found most easily in the political arena.
“It’s difficult for women because we can be seen as shrill very easily,” Ms. James once told me. “You can be seen as haranguing in a way men aren’t.”
And she was right.
I would say, however, that in her time as Finance Minister she has never really experienced that problem. She has earned a level of respect in the legislature that even the most partisan hack on the opposition benches would not dare assail.
“Needless to say, this is not what I had planned for the next part of my life,” Ms. James said this week. “But each of us could face an unexpected, life-changing experience tomorrow … which is all the more reason to take full advantage of each and every day.”
