Open this photo in gallery Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during a news conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 6, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Marilyn Slett is Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council. Dr. Judith Sayers is President of Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council. Chief Joe Alphonse is Tribal Chair of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government.

Earlier this month, thousands of cases of racism against Indigenous peoples in B.C. health care were made public. Among the repugnant and infuriating allegations: some emergency-room staff played a game to guess the blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patients. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix have decried these actions, and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, B.C.‘s former representative for children and youth, is investigating the claims.

These allegations are unfortunately unsurprising. They are symptoms of a bigger problem: a system that incorporates racist and colonial values and assumptions into its operations and governance, and risks Indigenous lives. Such is the nature of systemic racism.

But it’s not enough to litigate past injustice. As the province appears set to hurtle toward reopening under “Phase 3” plans around the COVID-19 pandemic, we must stop the injustices that are happening now, and prevent those yet to come.

British Columbia has received international plaudits for rapidly flattening the curve in the face of the first wave of COVID-19 – a commendable outcome. But what British Columbians don’t know is that Indigenous communities have suffered close calls and real tragedies all the same. The ‘Namgis tragically lost an elder and experienced a major outbreak in Alert Bay. Neighbouring nations were not notified and so had no chance to take precautions. There have also been cases of infected individuals travelling through Indigenous territory without any heads-up given to our governments.

Since the pandemic began, Indigenous leaders have exhorted government officials in vain to give us more information and resources to protect our communities. To date, our requests have been ignored.

So when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asks us to philosophically accept that “absolutely we are going to have more cases” as part of B.C.‘s “fine balance” in reopening, understand that it is Indigenous nations that are being asked to bear the brunt of that risk, because to date, we are still waiting for basic safety measures. We do not have an information-sharing agreement to ensure early reporting of suspected and confirmed cases in nearby regions to Indigenous governments; we do not have screening methods to ensure travellers seeking to enter Indigenous territory are not symptomatic or infected with the virus; there are no rapid-testing mechanisms available that can prioritize Indigenous and remote communities, and right now, there are only two rapid-testing kits for all Indigenous communities in B.C. And culturally safe contact tracing that can increase the likelihood of effective tracing in the event of an outbreak, and reduce the risk of racist interactions with a health care system of the sort the government has decried, is yet to be funded.

Failure to provide these measures, while moving full steam ahead to reopen the province, puts our people at risk. First Nations are among the most vulnerable populations in B.C., with the most to lose – the loss of an elder represents a loss of language, culture and history.

Additionally, we have not given our consent to open up our territories, let alone been consulted on the province’s plans to reopen. Some of our nations have relaxed our closures to allow for some travel and essential visitors, while some have remained closed due to the risks assessed by leadership. For all of us, we value the livelihoods of our people and will act with their best interest in mind.

Though the B.C. government has committed to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to recognizing our rights to self-determination and to be actively involved in developing health and other programs that affect us, the government’s commitment is hollow if health agencies and other arms of government fail to root out the systemic racism, stereotyping and lack of respect for Indigenous peoples that result in the kind of risk calculation the government is making. While many British Columbians take comfort from soothing mantras to “be kind, be calm, and be safe,” B.C. First Nations communities are being put at risk by immovable bureaucrats and paternalistic policy-makers. We see a government steadfastly administering health care policies that are developed without us, and we cannot assume they are not based on racist assumptions.

Like any crisis, COVID-19 represents a potential turning point and an opportunity for change. During the first wave, we firmly believe that Indigenous lives were put at risk. In preparing for the second, potentially more dangerous wave, we call on the B.C. government to immediately implement these four basic safety measures and to meet with us to discuss the urgent issue of systemic racism.

