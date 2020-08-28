Open this photo in gallery From soldiers on the battlefields of the First World War to Seattle police in this summer's protests against anti-Black racism, gas – and masks to protect against it – have been fixtures of conflicts over the past hundred years. Wellcome Collection, AFP/Getty Images

Anna Feigenbaum is an associate professor of digital media and communication at Bournemouth University. This piece is based on excerpts from Dr. Feigenbaum’s book Tear Gas: From the Battlefields of WWI to the Streets of Today (Verso 2017).

Over the past few months, in over 100 cities in the United States, tear gas canisters have been fired onto streets, bridges and highways, and into parks, residences and even individual vehicles. Americans both young and old, of all races and genders, have had their skin burn, their eyes and noses run, their lungs fill with chemicals, left choking for breath. As an atmospheric weapon, tear gas is indiscriminate, affecting anyone – and anything – within its reach. From animals to architecture, this toxic substance sticks and seeps, appearing only as a passing cloud in photographs, yet leaving traces of trauma and injury in its wake.

While tear-gassing protesters is nothing new, something feels different in 2020. As the clouds pass, questions linger about tear gas’s legality and its effects on our health. Medical practitioners are holding webinars and training sessions about the substance, and the American Civil Liberties Union opened a class-action lawsuit against President Donald Trump and other federal officials for authorizing the use of tear gas in June on protesters outside the White House. Human-rights group Amnesty International launched a digital information hub dedicated to documenting global tear gas misuse in order to explain why the organization believes, in certain instances, the use of the substance constitutes “torture or other ill-treatment under international law.”

Open this photo in gallery A protester is helped to rinse tear gas off his face in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25 after police fired on a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. David Goldman/The Associated Press

Given its ubiquity at scenes of protest, it may surprise some to learn that tear gas, while not immediately lethal on contact, can lead to terrible injury and even death in certain circumstances. There are documented examples of people suffering from severe respiratory problems, third-degree burns and miscarriages after being gassed. In addition, being hit directly by a tear gas canister launched from a handheld grenade or artillery device has led to confirmed cases of eyesight and limb loss, traumatic brain injury and death.

How did this chemical weapon move from the trenches of the First World War into modern city streets? How did it become normal to quell protest with toxic gas? And should it really be allowed?

Before answering these questions, it should be noted that the substance we generally refer to as tear gas is not actually a gas at all. Rather, the chemical compounds referred to as “tear gas” are solid particles of fine powder or tiny droplets of liquid released directly or in the form of a spray, smoke or fog.

While there are several varieties of tear gas produced by a number of manufacturers, the most common modern form is 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, often referred to as CS gas. When released from a projectile canister, tear gas will “irritate” the eyes, skin, lungs and mucous membranes of anyone standing within a few metres of the canister’s landing place (although winds can often carry the gas much farther).

The ability of CS gas to traverse distances in difficult-to-reach places made it especially attractive to military efforts during the First World War. Soldiers were often locked in a stalemate by trench warfare, as neither side could advance far enough using only artillery fire. A solution was needed, and governments from several countries, including France and Germany, began to experiment with new kinds of weapons. While there are earlier examples of the use of chemical weapons in warfare, the First World War coincided with the technical ability to manufacture these weapons more consistently.

While the “who hit who first?” debate remains open for historical interpretation, it is generally held that French troops fired grenades filled with methylbenzyl bromide – a nascent form of tear gas – into German trenches at the Battle of the Frontiers in August, 1914. This marked what leading historians have called the First World War’s initial deployment of tear gas.

As new gases (such as chlorine and bromine) were developed and tested on the battlefield, their physical and psychological effects tormented soldiers and terrified the public as they learned of this new form of warfare.

Open this photo in gallery Stretcher bearers tend to a man who has been gassed on a First World War battlefield. Wellcome Collection

After the war, public opinion on using chemical weapons was mixed. Many who had encountered gas-based weapons firsthand argued that it was inhumane, largely due to the fear and anxiety it caused. Others proclaimed that gas was actually more humane than artillery fire, as its death count was much lower (only about 2 per cent or 3 per cent of deaths were caused by gas weapons during the First World War).

As these debates carried on, both the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, and later the Geneva Gas Protocol of 1925, prohibited the use of chemical weapons, including tear gas, on the battlefield. Those agreements didn’t explicitly ban its use in civilian settings, leading to contradictory ideas about the substance in the century that followed. The Chemical Weapons Convention that entered into force in 1997 (and was signed by 193 countries, including the United States and Canada) notes that modern tear gases are considered “riot control agents,” permitted for use on civilians by domestic law enforcement authorities, yet still prohibited in war.

The exceptional status of tear gas for “domestic riot control” rests on the perception that tear gas is benevolent and humane, causing less harm than firearms and leaving no permanent injuries, an idea that was spread and bolstered early on by manufacturers and advertisers. One article written in 1928 by general Amos Fries, the head of the U.S. Chemical Warfare Service, touted tear gas as a home-security product: “There are many instances on record in which tear gas could have been used with a consequent saving of human life,” he wrote. In another article penned by writer Theo Knappen for an industrial trade magazine in 1921, tear gas was purported to be as “innocuous and efficacious as the family slipper.”

While tear gas was advertised as physically harmless, its psychological effects were said to be unmatched, and it was subsequently adopted as part of modern police tactics. Tear gas worked to demoralize and disperse a crowd, using sensory irritants to force people to retreat. These features made it a novelty in a market where only the billy club and bullets were previously available to officers. Relieved of the backlash that the use of firearms on civilians might ignite, officers could instead disperse a crowd with, as the Lake Erie Chemical Co.’s technical director Seth Wiard wrote in 1935, “a minimum amount of undesirable publicity.”

But was tear gas as harmless as its advertisers and manufacturers declared?

This question was raised by early critics. An exposé published by the Nation in 1936 reported that two infants had died after being exposed to tear gas in 1932 during a series of demonstrations by war veterans in Washington. The article also noted the frequency with which tear gas had been used to dispel striking workers throughout the mid-1930s. According to Heber Blankenhorn of the National Labour Relations Board: “[The manufacturers] say these tear gas bombs do not hurt. I happened to see one of the men hit by one of these and all that could be seen of his face, when I saw him in the hospital, was one eye glaring at me and something like a mouth – when he tried to call for water, more blood and sputum came out than anything else. Other men were there … who were not pretty pictures.” There appeared to be a stark contrast between the promise of harmlessness found in tear gas manufacturers’ brochures, and the realities found in hospital beds.

Open this photo in gallery Young protesters against the Vietnam War taunt masked and bayonet-armed National Guardsmen in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968, near the site of the Democratic National Convention. The Associated Press

As tear gas became the leading global choice for policing protests over the next 30 years, little clarity was offered on its real health effects. In the U.S., police forces regularly used gas to dispel labour strikes, crush civil-rights protests and discourage anti-war activists. National Guard troops even used helicopters to spray CS gas over thousands of anti-Vietnam War protesters on the University of California’s Berkeley campus in May, 1969.

Just a few months later, in one of the first violent incidents of Northern Ireland’s “Troubles,” Rossville Street in the town of Derry became the first site of tear-gassing protesters in the United Kingdom. On advice from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) had sought out canisters of tear gas from nearby military supplies in order to quell a growing insurrection by Catholic civil-rights protesters. According to RUC police records, officers had received some, “but not enough,” training in properly deploying tear gas. Over a period of 36 hours, police released a staggering 1,091 cartridges of CS gas into the Bogside neighbourhood. It seeped into streets, family homes and even the cribs of sleeping babies. Newspaper coverage was filled with photographs of women and children coughing and in physical distress.

Open this photo in gallery A young boy wears a gas mask and holds a Molotov cocktail during a riot in Derry on Aug. 15, 1969. Reuters

Facing a public relations disaster, the British Home Office in London had to act quickly. Within weeks, the government announced a full medical investigation into the effects of CS tear gas in the Bogside. While it was called an “independent inquiry,” in reality the commission was handpicked by the government and included both a lead scientist and public relations officer working for the military.

Sir Harold Himsworth, the surgeon chosen to lead the investigation, held a series of meetings wherein members shared scientific findings, discussed correspondences with medical professionals and gathered laboratory evidence. Priorities listed at the first Himsworth committee meeting included finding evidence of CS effects on the young, the elderly and pregnant women, as well as people with prior illness.

Yet conspicuously absent from these meeting agendas was any reference to the United States’ widespread use of tear gas to combat civil protests over the previous decades, or any of the available anecdotal evidence demonstrating its detrimental health effects.

Instead, the committee extrapolated from animal experiments, as they felt that human testimony from the Bogside could not be trusted. They listed and refuted side effects, detailed “appropriate doses” of CS gas and offered operational guidance for law enforcement. In the end, tear gas got a stamp of domestic-use approval in the committee’s 1971 final report.

The commission’s findings faced serious objections. A local Derry doctor, Raymond McClean, who had treated Bogside protesters, published a damning critique of the report in the British Medical Journal. Dr. McClean questioned how the incident could be reduced to a set of side effects, stating that “the real purpose of this report must remain in serious question.” Similarly, the British Society for Social Responsibility in Science wrote their own report drawing attention to the Himsworth committee’s reliance on military science and hospital records, while dismissing the accounts of local residents and medics who treated hundreds of people exposed to tear gas during the protests.

Yet like a passing cloud, these critiques disappeared into the archives, leaving the Himsworth report as an official seal of approval for the deployment and development of tear gas by domestic police forces – despite its continued illegality in international warfare. In one way, the report did act as a catalyst for an increase in reporting on the harms of tear gas from human-rights groups. Dozens of articles were also published in major medical journals calling for more independent research and regulation of the substance. Despite these demands for more accountability and public information, however, manufacturers, law enforcement agencies and government officials continued to pronounce the efficiency and safety of policing with tear gas.

Open this photo in gallery A Lebanese demonstrator uses a tennis racket to lob tear-gas cannisters back at police in Lebanon on Aug. 8. Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

Nearly 50 years on from the Himsworth report, tear gas remains the go-to weapon of choice for crowd control, not only in the U.S. but in many countries around the world. Just a few examples in recent years include its use on protesters in Brazil, Hong Kong, Thailand and France. Many protesters have been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder after being hit with tear gas. Their rights to democratically protest have been countered by the excessive use of this weapon, one that was intentionally designed to torment individuals, and further developed to destroy the spirit of collective gatherings.

Today there is still no legal obligation in any country, anywhere in the world, to record the number of deaths and injuries caused by tear gas. Likewise, there is no legal obligation to record and publicly disclose its deployment, its export, its purchase or its environmental damage. For more than 100 years now we have been promised that tear gas is safe. Just clouds of smoke that make you cry, clouds that obscure the true extent of its harms and the violations of human rights caused by its indiscriminate deployment.

But every time these concerns are raised, instead of discussing what it might mean to police differently, the debate always turns back to an impossible ultimatum: Would you rather they shot you for protesting?

