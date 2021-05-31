 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Being a Black farmer in a field of white opened my eyes to Canada’s agriculture diversity problem

Abdul-Rahim Abdulai
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker carries an air filter during wheat harvest on the Stephen and Brian Vandervalk farm near Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2011.

© Todd Korol / Reuters/Reuters

Abdul-Rahim Abdulai is an Arrell Food Institute Scholar in the Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics at the University of Guelph.

My life in Ghana as a kid was spent on a farm where food was at the centre of everything. Outside of school, I was either helping my mom sell produce or working with my dad planting and harvesting. It was never easy. From an early age I was always chasing answers to the question: How can I make farming better? It’s that obsession that brought me to Canada.

I come from a big family. Fifteen kids and I was the youngest – yet no one in the family but me took a keen interest in farming. Turns out that challenge is one faced by the industry around the world. Trying to figure out why led me to Newfoundland. It’s an important question because attracting more recruits is critical for not only meeting the food needs of the future but also to sustain vibrant rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The perception is that farming is a lot of hard work and it doesn’t pay. Farming families don’t want this kind of work for their children. The hours, the physical toll, the isolation and the potential for lack of social recognition. So, I wanted to research the issue, find out how we could get more young people to stay in the profession. As I was working on this, I also experienced firsthand that, not only is it difficult to attract people to farming, but the industry is suffering from a diversity problem.

Because, for all the challenges facing potential farmers today, the path for people of colour and immigrants in the sector is ten times more challenging. Many white farmers in Canada have generations of momentum behind them, access to land, resources and experience. By no fault of their own, they are set up to have a fighting chance in the fields.

If you’re Black or brown, if you’re an immigrant, the hill to climb is steep. The costs to get going, the tools you need – both are that much harder to obtain. But most of all, rooting yourself in a rural community will take all the bravery and persistence you can muster.

When I was working in Newfoundland, the communities were overwhelmingly white. I met so many lovely people who were generous and curious about where I came from and why I cared about farming. But, for all my positive experiences, racism still found its way into my days. Often something as simple as someone laughing at my accent would discourage me from moving forward. Other Black students I worked with told stories of needing to collaborate with a white colleague just to be able to gather interviews for their research.

Yes, there are programs to help immigrants build a future in agriculture, but they often lack the support truly needed by BIPOC farmers to make a go of it. Financing and training are helpful, but they don’t go far enough to help newcomers truly root themselves in a community for the long haul. The isolation felt by those brave enough to try is real and often unsustainable.

Canadian agriculture would be stronger if we welcomed diversity, deliberately, with open arms and hearts. Diversity in the industry could rejuvenate our demographically declining rural communities, and offer better food options to feed Canada’s growing diverse populations. The current situation involving temporary foreign workers is a symptom of our collective lack of effort. It’s unfair to treat these farmers as impermanent contributors to the food system. If they had a pathway to permanent residency perhaps their interests in farming would lead some to even strike out to start their own farms.

Governments in Canada have been more than willing to help established farmers. The feedback loop has been established over years. The government doesn’t want to waste money and defaults to choices they’re familiar with, the safe bet. But, if you don’t have a generational history in farming in this country, how do you break in?

Story continues below advertisement

The farming industry in Canada needs diversity. It’s the very thing that will allow the sector to be strong and adapt to changes. But to get there we need to take more risks and embark on the necessary adventure that will expand our thinking, our experience and inevitably the potential of the Canadian agriculture system.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies