 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
Sale ends in
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Ben & Jerry’s serves up a scoop of hypocrisy

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In case you missed it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week held a National Summit on Antisemitism. Given its timing, brevity and tightly controlled agenda, the Liberals seemed to do everything not to attract attention to the event among anyone not directly involved in it. The entire exercise, which had been organized in haste after the party was criticized by Jewish groups for accepting a (former) staunch Israel critic into caucus, had an air of artificiality to it.

The antisemitism summit was followed the next day by another devoted to tackling Islamophobia. Why, you might ask, in a country that prides itself on tolerance, couldn’t the Trudeau government just hold a single event to discuss strategies to combat racism and hate? Well, because that would have defeated the political purpose of holding separate summits.

The antisemitism and Islamophobia summits targeted separate political constituencies. Some of the same people and groups leading campaigns against Islamophobia are accused by supporters of Israel of disseminating antisemitism. For politicians, this can be a tricky minefield to navigate.

Story continues below advertisement

It shouldn’t be. Both antisemitism and Islamophobia are despicable problems in Canada today. Both ultimately grow out of the common roots of ignorance and closemindedness. Eradicating them, like all forms of hate and racism, involves education, vigilance and, perhaps most of all, a willingness to speak truth to power.

Sadly, that latter ingredient is often what is most missing. Hypocrisy abounds as politicians court progressive voters for whom there exists a hierarchy of hate that deems racism against BIPOC minorities to be a greater evil than antisemitism, to the point of harbouring antisemites within their own ranks.

Wokes claimed a major, if incomplete, victory after Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s this week said it would stop selling its iconic ice cream brand in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move followed a long campaign by activists to force the company, owned by the multinational Unilever PLC, to pull out of Israel. That campaign accelerated after violence erupted in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, killing more than 200 Palestinian civilians.

“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the company said in a statement without elaborating, adding only that it intended to “stay in Israel through a different arrangement” after its current licence agreement expires at the end of 2022.

That concession, reportedly imposed from above by Unilever, angered supporters of the BDS (boycott, divest, sanctions) movement, which had called for a total withdrawal from Israel. But Unilever nevertheless acted hypocritically in singling out Israel, the only democracy in a hostile region surrounded by autocratic enemy countries where human rights abuses abound. Why Israel and not China?

Among wokes, attacking Israel is now a popular form of virtue-signalling. And Ben & Jerry’s, founded by two Jewish hippies in the 1970s, has become adept at that practice, associating its brand with a host of progressive causes. In 2018, it even created a flavour called Pecan Resist to support selected groups fighting then-U.S. president Donald Trump’s “regressive agenda.”

Such moves must be seen for the marketing stunts that they are. As political statements, they are (unlike Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough) mostly calorie-free. But sanctioning Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians, without providing any context to a conflict that is inextricably tied to both past and present antisemitism, is a dangerous step to take. It smacks of both ahistoricism and moral relativism. And it hurts the cause of peace.

Story continues below advertisement

The Israeli government has plenty to answer for regarding the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the eviction of Arab residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem. Diplomatic pressure should continue to persuade Israel to stop these arguably unlawful actions, which go against its own long-term interests as much as those of the Palestinians. But pandering to progressive groups that demonize Israel as a serial oppressor of disenfranchised minorities feeds into the very stereotypes that Wednesday’s summit on antisemitism sought to debunk.

“The rise in hate-motivated crimes against the Jewish community in the past few months is not only alarming, it’s completely unacceptable,” Mr. Trudeau said. “As Jewish Canadians, too many of you have told me you’re feeling isolated and vulnerable. You’ve shared that this spike in violence, and this harassment, has left people in fear to publicly and proudly live Jewish lives.”

Unfortunately, too few progressives seem to care about that.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies