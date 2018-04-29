Besieged at home, Trump could win away

Niall Ferguson is the Milbank Family senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Some teams – generally the ones I support – tend to win at home and lose away. The same is true of some American presidents. Lyndon Johnson’s most enduring victories were legislative (civil rights and the Great Society), yet his presidency was destroyed abroad, in Vietnam.

As things stand, a year and a half since his historic election victory, Donald Trump seems destined for domestic disaster.

Robert Mueller’s investigation rolls inexorably onwards, its scope expanding with every passing week, like a vast bone-chilling cold front. James Comey is on his book tour, dripping sanctimonious drops on the President’s character in every interview he does. Mr. Trump’s aptly named old flame Stormy Daniels is not done with the President either. Worst of all is the human cloud that is Mr. Trump’s erstwhile consigliere Michael Cohen, who these days drifts around Manhattan, heavy with the moist vapour of potentially incriminating evidence.

That the President is oppressed by his local difficulties is clear. And yet, all of this could be mitigated, if not negated, by a few big away wins.

Like the mutant Pikachu he (from a distance) resembles, Mr. Trump has one Pokémon superpower. Though in a state of permanent distraction, he retains an unerring instinct for the weakness of any adversary. Jeb Bush believed he was entitled to the Republican nomination; Mr. Trump zeroed in on his “low energy.” Hillary Clinton believed she was entitled to the presidency; Mr. Trump zeroed in on her high crookery.

The same has applied in the realm of foreign policy.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, believed he was entitled to test nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles to his heart’s content. Mr. Trump threatened him with “fire and fury,” while at the same time leaning on China to impose and enforce economic sanctions on Pyongyang. Lo and behold, “Little Rocket Man” crossed the demilitarized zone on Friday, taking the first steps toward peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Yes, I know, Mr. Kim wouldn’t be the first North Korean leader to make a deal and then cheat on it. Still, even habitual critics of the President have been forced to acknowledge that he has made more progress on the Korean question in a single year than his predecessor made in eight. It turns out that the madman theory of diplomacy really works, if the world seriously thinks you’re mad.

Next up is the big one: China. The world seemed to be going Xi Jinping’s way last year. He was the toast of Davos, “The world’s most powerful man” on the cover of The Economist.

But then, on his way back from his Asia trip last year, the President came to his senses. The most powerful man in the world was not Xi. It was He, Himself, “the Donald.” And the best way to prove that was to threaten China with a trade war. The Chinese reaction – public pledges of retaliation, private offers of concessions – tells you all you need to know. They don’t like cold-steel tariffs up there.

The foreign policy professionals will tell you that Mr. Trump’s chronic lack of preparation will doom his Asian foreign policy to failure. Maybe so. But the domestic politics professionals said just the same about his 2016 campaign.

Richard Nixon did not have much of a domestic record to campaign on in 1972. Because the Democrats controlled Congress, his legislative record was modest. He had imposed wage and price controls in a misguided attempt to repress inflation, and his approval rating was just north of 50 per cent. But the Democrats nominated a left-leaning candidate, Senator George “amnesty, abortion and acid” McGovern.

Mr. Nixon smashed Mr. McGovern with one foreign policy win after another. He visited China and met with Mao Zedong in February, 1972, then went to Moscow in May and signed two agreements to limit nuclear weapons. On October 26, Henry Kissinger declared that peace was “at hand” in Vietnam. Mr. McGovern won just one state.

Mr. Trump may find himself in a similar predicament in 2020, with the difference that his impeachment may already have started before he is up for re-election. Inflation will be up by then. But the Democrats will nominate a progressive candidate. Mr. Trump will have no choice but to campaign on foreign policy.

He will have lost at home. But – with a little bit of dragon energy and Pokémon superpower – he could still win on away goals.

©Niall Ferguson/The Sunday Times, London.

