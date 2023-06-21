In this age of venomous, knee-jerk political partisanship, was that a first of sorts we saw at the Atlantic Economic Forum in Antigonish, N.S., this week? A hugfest instead of a slugfest.

While four federal by-elections were taking place, former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney was heaping praise on Justin Trudeau. The Liberal Prime Minister, in turn, fashioned word bouquets for Mr. Mulroney.

Comparable moments are hard to find. Other prime ministers, an example being Sir Wilfrid Laurier in speaking of Sir John A. Macdonald, have issued tributes to one another – but usually only, as in that instance, when one of them has died.

But what a love-in the Mulroney-Trudeau duet was. And how it must have riled Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who loathe Mr. Trudeau with every breath.

While serenading the accomplishments of the Liberal Leader, Mr. Mulroney couldn’t bring himself to mention Mr. Poilievre’s name. Not once.

The old Tory is now 84. But having recovered from prostate cancer, he’s still in the fight. Hardliners of the right under the Reform Party banner rebelled against his leadership in the late 1980s. To this day, Mr. Mulroney has no use for them or what they stand for. He relished this opportunity and laid it on thick.

It was like a campaign speech – for the other side. Mr. Trudeau, he said, would be remembered by historians for his strong leadership, not the “trivia and the trash of rumours and gossip floating around Parliament Hill.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was “the greatest challenge that any prime minister” has had to deal with in 156 years. And Mr. Trudeau did a “remarkable” job.

In getting NAFTA renegotiated, Mr. Trudeau faced an enormous challenge, said the winner of two majority governments, because he was facing Donald Trump, a leader who “was out to sabotage Canada.”

This was so much harder, Mr. Mulroney said, than he had it in negotiating trade deals with presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. But Mr. Trudeau “invited me in as an adviser to his cabinet. And I saw the big decisions he had to take at crucial moments. ... The end result was a significant victory for Canada and it is due to the leadership that we saw.”

He went on, too, about the strong work the Trudeau government has done in standing firm against Russian tyranny in Ukraine. Then, after saluting the Liberals for their support for the Atlantic provinces, it was the turn of the almost blushing Mr. Trudeau.

“It is always an extraordinary pleasure to hear you,” the Prime Minister cooed, adding how he was embarrassed by the “glowing” words of praise he had received.

The Canadian people need leaders who support and believe in them, he said, and, citing Mr. Mulroney’s creation of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, ”that’s what you did, sir.”

Mr. Trudeau saluted his fellow Quebecker for the free trade agreement and NAFTA, and noted that in dealing with Mr. Trump, ”you were incredibly helpful to me.”

Then the topper: “You know, Brian, there seem to be two kinds of politicians today – those who want to burn things down, and those more like you were, constantly wanting to build things up.”

The hugfest went on and on. Other Conservative and Liberal prime ministers had too many differences to get along like this. Stephen Harper had some respect for Jean Chrétien, but there was never such public praise. Mr. Chrétien and Mr. Mulroney had no use for one another. Mr. Mulroney, in contrast to his view of Justin Trudeau, loathed his father Pierre for blocking his constitutional initiatives.

John Diefenbaker railed in his dotage against Lester B. Pearson. Mackenzie King abhorred R.B. Bennett. Robert Borden was deeply at odds with Laurier over conscription during the First World War.

Mr. Mulroney’s influence over today’s Conservatives is small. His old Tory party is as dead as Julius Caesar. His words would not have affected the by-election results which saw Mr. Poilievre’s Conservatives score well against the People’s Party but fail to make inroads against the Liberals. But his stance hardly helps Mr. Poilievre’s appeal to moderates in the party and beyond.

What he did took some courage, because he surely knew the social media platforms would light up with rage over any kind words for Mr. Trudeau.

But the mutual admiration was likely a welcome sight for many Canadians. They’re sick and tired of seeing our politicians railing at one another like children. Here was, if a few shades over the top, a striking bipartisan contrast.