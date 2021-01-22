 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

By ridiculing and dismissing them, New Brunswick let anti-vaccination groups win

Caitlin Salvino
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Caitlin Salvino is a current PhD (Law) candidate at the University of Oxford where she studies as a Rhodes Scholar. Her doctoral studies focus on the Canadian Constitution’s notwithstanding clause, including its recent attempted use for school vaccination programs in New Brunswick.

These days, it’s difficult to remember a time when vaccines weren’t a part of our daily conversations. Before COVID-19, however, one Canadian province was already plenty familiar with these discussions.

In the spring of 2019, before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, New Brunswick was enduring outbreaks of three diseases that are relatively rare in Canada – measles, whooping cough and gonorrhea. In response, the provincial government introduced Bill 39, An Act Respecting Proof of Immunization an effort to close a loophole in its policy of mandatory vaccinations for public-school students by removing non-medical exceptions that had been increasingly used by vaccine-hesitant parents. But despite the seemingly simple intent of the legislation, Bill 39 faced fierce opposition, and the effort was ultimately defeated.

Story continues below advertisement

The issues began in the public-hearing stage of the legislative committee’s process. When the speaking slots reserved for healthcare professionals were not filled, they were offered to the public, and Vaccine Choice Canada, a prominent anti-vaccination group, mobilized quickly to take up the available slots. This well-funded group went on to dominate the hearings with their unsubstantiated and, in some cases, outright false vaccine information. The group flew U.S. doctors who were against vaccination into New Brunswick to testify to the committee, co-ordinated local parents to share anecdotes of alleged vaccine harm, overwhelmed legislators with communications and physical threats, and vowed to take the legislation to the Supreme Court.

The legislative committee also heard from concerned New Brunswick parents, such as Andy Clark, a New Brunswick lawyer who presented his anti-vaccination viewpoints reasonably. “Am I dangerously misinformed? Am I a conspiracy theorist?” he asked legislators. “For the record, I do believe in gravity and I do believe in the moon landing.” Lily Smallwood, a New Brunswick mom of three, shared her own emotional story of perceived harm caused to her children following vaccinations. “I saw repeated references to [anti-vaccination] people being stooges or shills, or people being brought here by an organization,” Ms. Smallwood said. “The only person who brought me here was my husband, in our minivan.” Following presentations by both by anti-vaccination organizations and parents, and paired with a lack of significant counterpoint, the legislators shifted their support against the legislation, resulting in its failure.

The ultimate rejection of Bill 39 has important lessons that should guide us in our rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada. The most important one is that, in contrast to the dominant narrative that vaccine opposition comes from distant aunts or uncles or conspiracy-minded old high-school acquaintances sharing extreme theories on Facebook, anti-vaccination rhetoric often comes from people who are local, relatable and believable.

In fact, this inaccurate narrative and stereotype is unhelpful in tackling anti-vaccination beliefs. In the lead-up to the public hearings, New Brunswick’s Education Minister Dominic Cardy used terms such as “losers,” “medieval propagandists” and “cranks on the internet” to describe such groups. These warnings of extreme internet activists ended up backfiring, however, when the legislative committee heard from parents who shared their emotional and believable – if scientifically unproven – stories of vaccine harm and fears. The committee members were significantly affected by those from the community who seemed completely different from the kinds of people they were expecting. Following their testimony, the legislators even applauded the parents for their “courage”; one told Ms. Smallwood that her desire to make decisions for her children “kind of explains everything.”

New Brunswick’s failure in dealing with this issue tells us that Canadians at large must avoid underestimating or demonizing those opposed to vaccinations. Although it is tempting to focus solely on the loudest on the internet, those opposed to vaccination must be taken seriously in their ability to convince the public, vaccine-hesitant parents and lawmakers of their cause. This recognition must guide any policy regarding the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine – because if we ignore that message, what happened in New Brunswick may play out again, on a national scale.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies