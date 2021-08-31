 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Campaign hatred is a frightening sign of our COVID times

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters gather at a Liberal campaign event, in Bolton, Ont., on Aug. 27.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

There were always going to be consequences that flowed from holding a federal election amid a pandemic that has fuelled a frightening rise in anger and hate in Canada.

And we are beginning to see them playing out now.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign has been dogged in recent days by demonstrators representing the most contemptible element of the opposition that exists toward COVID-19 public-health restrictions. For some, Mr. Trudeau has become a polarizing symbol of the “unjust repression” to which these folks have been subjected.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s tempting to write off the noisy protesters who shut down a planned Liberal campaign event in Bolton, Ont., on Friday and who disrupted another in Cambridge on Sunday, as angry partisans with foul mouths. They are not. Many in those crowds are far more dangerous than that.

And they are not going away any time soon.

The fact is the pandemic has unleashed, or perhaps revealed, another pandemic. One of hate and extremism that is fed by a proliferation of lies and misinformation. We witnessed the danger inherent in this phenomenon when hundreds of supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in January.

Well, there are likely thousands, maybe tens of thousands of people in Canada who pose just as much of a threat to our institutions, to our way of life, to our democracy. Far-right extremism doesn’t just reside in Canada. There are many who believe it’s thriving, with social media being its poisonous life blood.

People will say there have always been protesters and demonstrations at political campaign stops. This is true. There were the yellow vest demonstrators who disrupted Mr. Trudeau’s rallies during the 2019 election. Union activists have created havoc at conservative campaign rallies for decades. Political leaders of all partisan stripes have been subjected to loud and often vulgar remonstrations.

But the ones we are seeing these days are different. The vitriol and red-faced rage is next level stuff. This is why security around Mr. Trudeau has been bolstered dramatically. And it’s likely to stay this way for the rest of the campaign. This is not something the other federal leaders have so far had to worry about.

It is, however, something with which Conservative candidate Michelle Rempel Garner is familiar. Recently, Ms. Garner and her husband were out having dinner when she was verbally accosted by a large, aggressive man demanding she respond to some conspiracy theory. She’s been chased down the street while out campaigning by men wielding cameras insisting she answer questions about other wacky notions propagated on the internet.

Story continues below advertisement

She said incidents of “violent language, threats and abuse … [is] getting worse.” She believes these people should be prosecuted for criminal harassment. She’s absolutely right. And she’s also correct that women in politics are subjected to this invective to a far greater degree than their male counterparts.

There are others, however, who need to be held to account too. They are those in positions of power and influence who are contributing to the dark pool of misinformation from which many of these protesters drink.

Conservative candidate Cheryl Gallant, who is running in the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke for the eighth time, recently had to remove a video posted to her website in June that contained a photo of Mr. Trudeau with what appeared to be a noose around his neck. At the Cambridge protest, a man carried a photo of Mr. Trudeau with a noose around his neck, about to be executed for “treason.”

In the video she posted, Ms. Gallant asks: “How long do you think it will take before the Trudeau Liberals start calling for a climate lockdown?” She also accused the Liberal Leader of being a con man and said “climate change may be his biggest grift.”

Some might dismiss this as just politics. Well, no it’s not. This can never be our politics. If anyone thinks this is innocent stuff that doesn’t influence those making up the toxic mobs we have seen recently is a naïve fool. Of course, people are angered and emboldened by this stuff. It might be good politically for Ms. Gallant because it fires up her base, but it’s horrible for the country.

The fact that Mr. O’Toole, who has run a mostly positive campaign, has not denounced Ms. Gallant for putting up such a disgusting video is not good. Nor is the fact that he hasn’t disavowed her claim that climate change is bogus.

Story continues below advertisement

We are on a perilous course right now. And unless we attack this problem with vigour, horrible things are going to happen to this country.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies