Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardJONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Gerald Baier is an associate professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.

As many expected from the outset of B.C.’s NDP leadership race, David Eby formally assumed the mantle of party leader on Friday, and will soon become the next premier of British Columbia. How it happened, though, was a shock: The other leadership candidate, Anjali Appadurai, was disqualified by the party’s executive council, after an investigation that alleged that her campaign co-ordinated with third parties to draw new members.

Some party members are very angry – Ms. Appadurai told supporters that “the evidence laid out in that report was cobbled together to support a pre-determined conclusion” – and it may be a precursor of battles to come among progressive voters in the province.

The coming retirement of B.C. Premier John Horgan – who himself was acclaimed as party leader in 2014, when Mike Farnworth withdrew from that race – appeared to present an opportunity for the NDP to quietly transfer power to Mr. Eby in the same way. But now, the party faces accusations of exclusion, undemocratic process, and unfair judgments about the legitimacy of Ms. Appadurai’s candidacy and organizing tactics. More existentially, the NDP is also facing intense criticism of its environmental and climate-change record, the issue that drove Ms. Appadurai to enter the race. That issue brought a large number of new members to Ms. Appadurai’s campaign and renewed energy from the environmental movement to what many saw as a coronation for Mr. Eby, the 46-year-old former attorney-general and housing minister.

Still, Mr. Eby has tremendous support within the party’s elected caucus. He received public endorsements from virtually all sitting MLAs, many coming even before he had officially declared his actual candidacy. He was reportedly greeted by two standing ovations during a virtual appearance with the caucus Thursday morning. Crucially, with the caucus clearly in his corner, these events will not amount to a challenge from within, and with the next anticipated election two years away, Mr. Eby still has plenty of time to put his own mark on the party as premier and reach out to Ms. Appadurai’s supporters.

Social media and radio call-in shows across the province suggest there is dissent from the grassroots. Many of Ms. Appadurai’s supporters, who may have held their noses and voted for the NDP in recent elections, despite what they see as a compromised party record on the environment and climate change, will now feel fully disaffected. They are threatening to withdraw both their financial support and votes in the next election.

But those could end up being hollow threats. These disillusioned NDP members are likeliest to park their vote instead with the B.C. Green Party, which has long been highly disadvantaged by the first-past-the-post electoral system. It’s not clear whether this migration will be significant, either; one of the allegations against Ms. Appadurai’s campaign is that many of her supporters already held Green Party memberships or supported the Greens. If those climate-minded members from within the NDP move or return to the Greens in 2024, it may improve Green fortunes, but it is also liable to help the B.C. Liberals and their new leader Kevin Falcon split the progressive vote.

Regrettably, the soon-to-be premier did not have to defend his own ideas and record in a real leadership contest. Indeed, neither candidate presented a full policy plan to NDP voters before procedural questions made a campaign moot, although Ms. Appadurai did set out several planks of her platform before being disqualified. It was left to Mr. Horgan to make the case for his relatively cautious successor on Thursday, pointing to Mr. Eby’s successful handling of “large files,” including the province’s auto insurance corporation and casino industry, as well as his work on the vexing problem of housing.

And so now the party has made an ice-cold calculation about its future by disqualifying Ms. Appadurai. It has effectively decided that the path to consolidating the party’s Horgan-era gains will be paved by the continued occupation of the political centre, rather than even entertaining a discussion on the ambitious environmental policies and other more progressive positions advocated by Ms. Appadurai. But it’s understandable that the NDP caucus preferred a steady and familiar hand in Mr. Eby, rather than taking a chance with an outsider such as Ms. Appadurai, who actively criticized recent government policy on the environment, health and labour relations.

Will these dramatic insider politics be forgotten by the time an election rolls around? NDP strategists, rather cynically, must be counting on it. But what Ms. Appadurai and her movement choose to do next may determine the answer.