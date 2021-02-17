Nina L. Khrushcheva is a professor of international affairs at the New School in New York and co-author of In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones.

There are arguably two moments in the past century when a wrecking ball was taken to Russia’s political regime. In 1917, the Bolshevik Revolution toppled the country’s teetering monarchy. And, in 1991, an abortive coup by Marxist-Leninist hardliners against the reformist Mikhail Gorbachev accelerated the tottering Soviet Union’s collapse. Does the wave of protests that have swept Russia in recent weeks herald another regime change?

Not likely. To be sure, unlike the protests that roiled Russia in 2011 to 2012 in response to Vladimir Putin’s third inauguration as President, today’s protest movement has a charismatic and sympathetic leader. Not only has Alexey Navalny been a relentless anti-corruption advocate for years; when he was arrested last month, he had just returned from Germany – where he had spent months recovering, after being poisoned with the Kremlin’s favourite nerve agent, Novichok – to continue confronting Mr. Putin’s regime.

Story continues below advertisement

But, unlike the twilight of the czars and the Soviets, Mr. Putin’s regime is neither teetering nor tottering. Mr. Putin has spent the past decade consolidating a police state, and he is prepared to use every available tool to retain power. The leader who invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 to bolster his foundering approval rating, and who secured a constitutional amendment last year so that he could remain president for life, is not about to be forced from power by a movement of weekend protesters.

Yet there is something particularly excessive, even irrational, about Mr. Putin’s suppression of Mr. Navalny, his associates, and his supporters. Already, law-enforcement officers have detained thousands (including journalists), often using brutal tactics. The government has also blocked social-media platforms, because they are supposedly fuelling unrest.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-controlled television networks endlessly broadcast fawning stories about Mr. Putin, and every effort is being made to discredit the protest movement. By effectively shutting down central Moscow, including public transport leading to it, the government has severely inconvenienced many citizens – and made it seem as if it’s Mr. Navalny’s fault. The government wants “peaceful city-dwellers” to be able to do their weekend shopping, the narrative goes, but the “law-breaking” protesters, much like “terrorists,” insist on disrupting “normal” life.

By the Kremlin’s logic, when foreign leaders, journalists, and diplomats speak out in support of the opposition, they are merely proving that Mr. Navalny is the factotum of a global plot to destabilize Russia. To drive this point home, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently expelled three European diplomats for attending Navalny rallies.

The Kremlin is treating Mr. Navalny himself accordingly – like an enemy of the state. Mr. Navalny’s farcical court hearings since his return from Germany recall Stalin’s show trials in the 1930s, with one key difference: Mr. Navalny is not capitulating to the dictator by confessing his “crimes.” During the proceedings, Mr. Navalny rebuked the state’s lawlessness and denounced his sentence – almost three years in a penal colony – as illegitimate.

Moreover, Mr. Navalny recently released a viral video accusing Mr. Putin of using fraudulently secured funds to build a billion-dollar palace on the Black Sea. While Russians expect their leaders to be corrupt, Mr. Navalny consistently puts into perspective the scale of the riches that corruption generates.

Mr. Navalny’s attacks thus directly undermine Mr. Putin. In this sense, Mr. Navalny is not like one of Stalin’s Trotskyist targets; he is Trotsky himself. And he needs to be purged.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Putin’s fears are compounded by the possibility that a slow-motion palace coup may be unfolding. Since the annexation of Crimea, Western sanctions have been choking Russia’s economy, fuelling resentment among the country’s political elites, who long for access to their Swiss bank accounts and Italian villas. They may now seek to oust Mr. Putin, much in the same way Nikita Khrushchev was ousted in 1964. And a humiliated Mr. Putin would presumably be much easier to overthrow than a popular one.

The emergence of mystics and proselytizers with promises of clarity offers further evidence that Russia’s ossified regime is beginning to destroy itself. Grigori Rasputin, a self-proclaimed holy man, helped to drive the rotting imperial monarchy into the ground. In the 1980s, when the Soviet empire was beyond reform, TV psychiatrists were all the rage.

Today, political shamans of all stripes – from communist to nationalist – are rising to prominence. They predict Mr. Putin’s imminent death, warn of a Western or Chinese takeover, and speculate that Mr. Navalny is a project of Russia’s security services that got out of hand.

Nonetheless, as the Kremlin’s response to the protests has shown, Mr. Putin and the state are one and the same. That makes toppling him a particularly difficult proposition – at least for now.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2021. www.project-syndicate.org

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.