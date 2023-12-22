Open this photo in gallery: A pro-Israel demonstrator shouts at Palestinian supporters during a protest at Columbia University in New York, on Oct. 12.Yuki Iwamura/The Associated Press

Katie Lynes is a writer based in Toronto.

My worst childhood memory is the day I told my Jewish mother, “I hate Jews.”

I was around six years old, and I’d heard someone older say the words. Not fully understanding their meaning, I repeated them to my mother. I recall the muscles of my mother’s face going flaccid, instant tears in her eyes, her look of alarm and her broken-voiced attempt to explain to me what I’d said. She didn’t have to explain. I knew seconds after the words left my mouth that not only should I not have said it, but that of course I didn’t mean it. (I knew she was – and therefore I was – Jewish, after all.) I will regret saying those words for the rest of my life.

And yet: Another unpleasant memory is the day I made my mother cry again over a related issue. In my early 20s, I told her in no uncertain terms that I did not approve of Israel. I was an undergraduate, and then, as now, the leftish university zeitgeist was opprobrium toward Israel and zealous enthusiasm for the Palestinian cause. I’m not sure how well I thought through the issues at the time. I was young and persuadable, and I had a tendency to champion social movements that I – or, more truthfully, my peers – deemed the most progressive, which often meant the most anti-Western. Not that supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom and independence was wrong; in fact, I support it now, but more thoughtfully (I hope) and with a greater understanding of the region’s messy history. Like most liberal-minded people, I don’t approve of the current Israeli government, especially its peace-defying actions in the West Bank. As for Gaza, I deplore the suffering of innocent civilians currently under siege by the Israeli army. Reasonable people may disagree about whether Israel’s response to the barbarism of the Oct. 7 attack has been disproportionate, or exactly right and necessary; clearly some response was needed, but the images out of Gaza are heart-wrenching.

My mother, whose heart was wrenched on this second occasion by my cocksure pronouncements on Middle Eastern politics, tried to explain why Israel was necessary after the Holocaust, that its purpose wasn’t to displace another people, but to build a country where Jews from Europe and elsewhere could finally feel secure. Again, her tears softened me. I hadn’t meant to imply that Israel shouldn’t exist; I had simply, once again, not thought through the impact of my words.

A few years later, the force of such words came back to bite me. A fellow graduate student at the University of Toronto said to me, knowing I was Jewish: “I just want to be clear about one thing, I think Israel is evil.” The thing is, I liked this person; he was a clever, funny and intelligent friend. So I laughed it off, letting him know that I didn’t support Israel’s policies and was sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians. But I was surprised by how much the comment hurt. It reminded me of how I never thought about being Jewish as a child (my father was an extremely lapsed Catholic) until I heard an antisemitic comment. Then something switched: I felt the sting. Shamefully, I rarely spoke up.

Fast forward many decades, and my Gen Z daughter came home for a visit from McGill University where she was pursuing an undergraduate degree in history and political science. She was flush with enthusiasm for her courses and for the progressive culture of the university. She told me that Israel was, she’d come to understand, a horrible country. I questioned her, objecting mildly to the words she was using to explain her position. She became more adamant: “How can you defend a country founded on the displacement of 750,000 people?” she asked. I spoke about the Holocaust. I didn’t cry, but I had become my mother. I felt the barb of words not dissimilar to those I had addressed to my own parent so many decades earlier. Like mother like daughter, plus ça change etc. Just like my 22-year-old self, my daughter softened in response to the look on her mother’s face. We had a discussion and she seemed to modify her views somewhat.

Yet mere weeks ago, she gave me a skeptical look and a very slight roll of the eyes when I mentioned the horrific atrocities perpetrated by Hamas upon innocent Israeli civilians, including children. “What about the thousands of innocent Gazan children being killed?” she asked. Both things can be wrong, I said, but when you start defending terrorism or deliberate attacks on civilians, you’ve lost the moral high ground. My daughter is more reasonable and thoughtful than I was at her age. She listened.

Can the generational rifts over the Israel-Palestine conflict ever be mended? Perhaps not, especially since the peace we all long for seems chimerical from today’s perspective. Nonetheless, within my own small circle, something seems to have shifted, if ever so slightly. A few days ago, I sent my daughter an article critiquing the notion of the “progressive atrocity.” She forwarded it to her anti-Zionist, pro-Palestinian boyfriend. He told her he disagreed with aspects of the essay’s “framing,” but that he mostly agreed with the argument itself. Progress? I’m not sure, but I’ll take it.