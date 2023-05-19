Open this photo in gallery: Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza sits on a bench inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Basmanny court in Moscow, on Oct. 10, 2022.NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Silver is an international human-rights lawyer and director of policy and projects at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. Irwin Cotler is a former minister of justice and attorney-general of Canada and special envoy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Democracies for Vladimir Kara-Murza. Bill Browder is the chief executive officer of Hermitage Capital and head of the Global Justice for Sergei Magnitsky Campaign.

Russia tried to kill Vladimir Kara-Murza twice. His would-be assassins now hold him in a Moscow prison.

After miraculously surviving two poisonings by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian democratic opposition leader nonetheless courageously continues his anti-Putin advocacy and opposition to the brutal war in Ukraine. For this, he now languishes in a Russian prison, sentenced to 25 years in jail. This is the harshest prison sentence ever meted out to a political prisoner in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Mr. Kara-Murza is one of Russia’s most eloquent and erudite advocates, a regular presence in parliaments around the world, making the case for solidarity with Russian civil society and support for its people in the struggle against Mr. Putin’s authoritarianism. In the process, he made our countries safer and more humane, exposing the proceeds of corruption and criminality corroding our economy and democracy, and providing tools to redress it. He was instrumental in the adoption of Magnitsky legislation around the world, ensuring that these human-rights violators cannot enjoy the freedoms abroad that they deny their citizens at home.

Some of the first individuals to be sanctioned under these laws that Mr. Kara-Murza initiated are now the ones directly overseeing the prison in which he is arbitrarily detained, and his unjust persecution and prosecution that underpin it. If that wasn’t Kafkaesque enough, these are also the very same Russian officials responsible for the murder of Sergei Magnitsky in jail, and the subsequent assassination attempts on Mr. Kara-Murza for pursuing sanctions against them for this crime. He would not survive a third poisoning at their hands, the risk of which grows every day he remains in their custody.

The democratic world has been the beneficiary of Mr. Kara-Murza’s brilliance, and should match his courage in opposing Mr. Putin with an abiding commitment to securing his freedom.

Canada has led the charge, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally announcing at the G20 summit the implementation of targeted Magnitsky-style sanctions on all those involved in the case. This follows high-level engagement from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who has anchored clear public statements with concrete diplomatic action. In a politically fractious environment, support for Mr. Kara-Murza’s case is a rare point of consensus, with every Canadian political party leader and Parliament as a whole standing in solidarity.

It is poetic justice that one of the main authors of our Magnitsky laws should have them used to help secure his freedom, and other jurisdictions are following Canada’s lead. The United States recently cited Canada’s important stand when announcing its own sanctions against Mr. Kara-Murza’s oppressors, with Britain following shortly thereafter.

Canada can continue to be a global trendsetter in pursuing the natural next step: honorary citizenship.

Mr. Kara-Murza’s case is an emblematic one. As a leading voice of the democratic opposition – a journalist, dissident, human-rights activist and political leader with an unimpeachable record of public service – he has spoken out on behalf of the over 24,000 people who have been arbitrarily arrested in Russia. As the most dedicated and visible spokesperson for Russian political prisoners until he became one himself, elevating Mr. Kara-Murza’s case will equally give voice to all those others unlawfully detained.

This spotlight would give lifesaving protective cover from the worst dangers and deprivations that grow in the darkness of Mr. Putin’s dungeons. It would also give hope to those in their most desperate moments, showing these courageous prisoners that they are not forgotten, and that Canadians stand with them in their struggle for democracy and against Mr. Putin’s crimes.

Such a move would also directly counter the Putin regime and advance Canada’s interests. By elevating such cases, we would be underscoring that Russians oppose Mr. Putin and his war of aggression, and thereby also undermine Mr. Putin’s aggressive propaganda campaign in that regard.

But it also tells a bigger story, of the dangers of authoritarianism and human-rights abuses, and the costs of inaction.

It was Mr. Kara-Murza who repeatedly warned us that internal repression is inextricably linked to external aggression. When Mr. Putin assaulted Chechnya; when he invaded Georgia; when he annexed Crimea; when he bombarded Syria; and when he was engaged in murdering and maiming dissidents and journalists, it was the inaction of the international community that not only indulged this culture of corruption and criminality but also incentivized a culture of impunity. This is what paved the path to the full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

For an enduring peace to prevail, not only must Ukraine receive the fullest extent of military, economic and diplomatic support to drive out Mr. Putin, but so must Russian civil society. A democratic post-Putin Russia would mitigate against the resurgence of tyranny that has been a source of terror in Russia and the region since the time of Czarist pogroms, through Soviet totalitarianism, to Mr. Putin’s current authoritarian mafia state.

Taking action on emblematic cases like Mr. Kara-Murza’s highlights and gives hope to all those other cases of freedom fighters courageously confronting the Russian regime. As Mr. Putin puts in prison all those who oppose the war – such as Aleksei Gorinov, who is serving a seven-year sentence for speaking truth to power and calling Mr. Putin’s invasion the criminal war that it is – and killing journalists and human-rights defenders who seek to expose this truth, democratic governments should provide them a lifeline. Honorary citizenship for Mr. Kara-Murza would do just that.

For those few others who have evaded imprisonment in Russia, Canada can provide a pathway to actual citizenship. The Czech Republic, for instance, has provided 600 emergency visas to Russian journalists at risk. Canada can do the same for all those independent media and human-rights defenders forced to flee to continue their essential work unmasking the corruption and criminal abuses of Mr. Putin and his cronies.

As Mr. Kara-Murza recently wrote from prison, “It’s not only about moral support (although the significance of that is difficult to overstate). Sustained high-level advocacy from democratic nations has helped secure the release of prisoners of conscience all over the world. … Few political accomplishments can compare in importance to returning freedom to those unjustly deprived of it.”

We owe this to Mr. Kara-Murza, and to all Russians putting not only their livelihoods but their very lives on the line in opposing Mr. Putin’s brutal dictatorship and destructive war. In recognizing Mr. Kara-Murza with honorary citizenship, advocating for the release of political prisoners, and offering emergency refuge for those at risk of becoming prisoners, we can honour their sacrifice, sustain their courage, and support our shared vision of a free and democratic Russia.