Robert Thompson was no Winston Churchill, but he did produce a quote for the ages: “The Americans are our best friends, whether we like it or not.” It sounds funny when you first hear it, but who could deny its wisdom?

If not the Americans, then who? The Germans, instigators of two world wars in less than a century? The oh-so-superior British, our erstwhile lords and masters? The Russians, who have managed to shuffle from Stalin to … Vladimir Putin?

The Chinese, with their new Maoism and domination in Asia? Don’t even think of parking there. The French? Yikes.

No, when you come right down to it, Robert Thompson, briefly influential as leader of Canada’s Social Credit Party from 1961 to 1967, was right on the mark. The lively, friendly, generous American people were, and are, to our great good fortune, not only the world’s superpower but also our bosom buddies in war and peace.

Jack Kennedy summed things up felicitously in his speech to the Canadian Parliament in 1961. “Geography has made us neighbours, history has made us friends, economics has made us partners, and necessity has made us allies. Those whom nature has joined together, let no man put asunder.”

Sounds corny, but mostly, it worked. And Robert Thompson, of all people, was the one who gave it words.

He was a more interesting man than most Canadians realize. As head of the Ethiopian air force and confidant of Emperor Haile Selassie, Mr. Thompson was instrumental in moving Selassie’s children to safety during the Ethiopian Revolution, saving them from execution.

He was less successful in his career in Canadian politics. Social Credit split along language lines and leadership of the “Créditistes” fell to the wacky Réal Caouette. Some of us remember Mr. Caouette. During the 1965 federal election, I covered one meeting in Quebec when the Créditiste leader accused prime minister Lester Pearson of planning to introduce conscription – conscription! – to raise a force of 100,000 men, these to be sent to Vietnam to support the Americans fighting there. Mr. Caouette, of course, had this from an unimpeachable source who he wouldn’t identify. But we digress.

So where are we today, heading for the most significant American election in years, decades and maybe centuries? There is so much to the bill of particulars that it almost makes one weep. American society is no longer Ronald Reagan’s shining city on the hill.

We have a Mickey Mouse U.S. electoral system that cannot guarantee a victory that will be accepted, despite the spending of sums of money that verge on the obscene. We have a ruling family that flaunts royal progressions and scorns the tax man. We have political non-accommodation that is far from what the sainted Founding Fathers had in mind.

We have a leader who lies and lies and lies again, and attacks the American media for pointing out persistent dishonesty (“fake news”). We have a President who cheapens everything he touches, whose record includes shambolic management, police brutality, systemic racism and cozying up to foreign dictators of the worst sort. Kim Jong-un’s swollen greatcoat makes its own quiet statement.

We have a leader who has failed to deal rationally with the worst health crisis in a century. We have a braggart who cannot abide anyone who does not bow to his “stable genius.” We have a President with no knowledge of world affairs but with a disturbing fondness for nuclear weapons. We have a leader who denigrates and abuses, calls his opponents animals, and thinks nothing of putting his closest associates in the way of the coronavirus. Washington proceeds with a jingoism that puts America first and everyone else nowhere.

We have a man who was late for tea with the Queen. Imagine.

We have the only man in the world with the sorry chutzpah to sneer at John McCain, the last American hero, for having the bad fortune to be shot down over North Vietnam during the war there and enduring five-and-a-half years of torture at the “Hanoi Hilton,” where the attractions included small cages, large shackles, a guillotine in the courtyard and regular beatings by his captors.

Domestically, American society has in the past four years been harassed and shaken and lost its goodwill. It chases after crazy conspiracy theories, denies climate change, allows White Power toughs to swagger openly with automatic weapons, throws enormous numbers of Black youth into prison.

Hamlet confessed, “I have of late lost all my mirth.” U.S. society has lost an important element of its civility. The Americans are still our best friends – whether we like it or not – but these sure ain’t the good old days.

