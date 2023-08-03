Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 6.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Imran Bayoumi is an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent cabinet shuffle was notable for more than just the dramatic shake-up in ministerial positions; he also announced the creation of a National Security Council. The details – including who will make up its members, how the council will be integrated within existing national security institutions, and what exactly it will focus on – have yet to be determined. What is clear, however, is that one of its first tasks should be the drafting of an updated national security strategy.

There are multiple reasons to release a national security strategy. It makes clear what a government perceives as threats so it can justify its potential response. Additionally, a strategy can guide how resources are to be allocated between the different ministries and agencies responsible for national defence and intelligence, and help to inform the public about what the government is doing to respond to these threats.

The most recent Canadian national security strategy was released in 2004, and it is a document now vastly out of touch with the current threat environment. That strategy posited terrorism as the primary threat facing Canada, a previously accurate but now outdated notion. An updated national security strategy must touch on the current threats affecting Canada’s security, such as great-power competition, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and China’s repeated interference in Canadian politics.

The new strategy should also take a proactive lens and address areas of emerging and future concerns such as climate change, biosecurity (including the threat of potential pandemics), and new and developing technologies such as generative AI.

While the last (and only) national security strategy was released nearly two decades ago, the most recent Canadian defence policy, ”Strong, Secure, Engaged,” was released in 2017, and an update is forthcoming. That strategy only pays limited attention to Russia’s ability to threaten NATO and fails to accurately characterize the nature of the threat posed to Canada by China, but the defence policy was complimented by the 2022 release of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which provided a much-needed sense of focus on Canada’s engagement in a critical region. It did, however, lack the vision of a national security strategy.

The defence policy update is needed, but it cannot and should not address all the threats to Canada’s national security. A defence policy should detail how the Department of National Defence is responding to and anticipating threats that dictate a military-based response and announce future spending and procurement plans for the Canadian Armed Forces; it is out of the purview of DND, however, to respond to China’s repeated instances of electoral interference in Canada’s democracy. But, a national security strategy, could lay out the building blocks for a plan to investigate and respond to electoral interference. The strategy should also make clear how tools of international diplomacy, such as development aid and export controls, can be used in co-ordination to advance Canada’s priorities abroad. The National Security Council should also determine a schedule on which to draft and release new versions of the strategy. This would ensure that the document is kept relevant and front-of-mind for policymakers.

Today, Canadians face a multitude of threats to the way of life that many of us take for granted. At home, climate change looms over Canada’s North, with glacier-melt making the Northwest Passage navigable and states laying claim to Arctic resources. In the Caribbean, Haiti poses a risk to regional stability, and Canada has responded by sending aid and providing supplies and assistance to the Haitian National Police. In Europe, Canada has supplied aid to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion and has stepped up deterrence measures through its role in NATO. Above all, Canada risks getting caught in between great-power competition as both China and the United States seek hegemony. All these threats – and more – necessitate a clear-cut strategy to provide details of how the government will respond and ensure Canada’s security.

But simply developing a strategy isn’t enough; this National Security Council, in whatever form it takes, will need to have a clear division of responsibilities and mission that drives action on real policy based on the goals laid out within the document. Critics have rightly noted that the Canadian government has failed to carry out key policies from its 2017 defence policy before embarking on an update. Ensuring that the new national security strategy doesn’t do the same – and that it results in tangible outcomes – will be crucial to ensuring its legitimacy and importance.