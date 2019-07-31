Opinion Canada must walk the walk - and offer refuge to the Saudi sisters

Bessma Momani is a professor at the University of Waterloo and Senior Fellow at both the Centre for International Governance Innovation and the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, DC.

When Canada stands up for human rights, and vows to protect the most vulnerable, people around the world will notice. Two Saudi sisters, Dua and Dalal al-Showaiki, need Canada to put its money where its mouth is and accept them as refugees.

For the vast majority of Saudi women, life is improving in their country as social and conservative norms are relaxing. From new cultural and entertainment events, to new individual freedoms finally given to women that allows them to seek work in once-closed economic sectors – and most notably to drive their own cars – there is an overall sense of optimism that the rigid cultural customs of the past are finally giving way to a more modern society. There is indeed hope among most Saudi youth that this country is on the cusp of positive change.

This sense of joy, though, applies to those who do not engage in politics, and those who are happy to be patient recipients of top-down change. It certainly does not apply to those who want to be at the forefront of reforms. After all, Saudi jails are full of young and old who have questioned their government’s policies and who have dared to ask for the simplest rights, the least of which being to place women on equal footing as men in the eyes of the law. For LGBTQ Saudis, the prospects of being open about their identity and living freely remain dim despite a flourishing underground culture.

We might see Saudi Arabia resemble its relatively more relaxed neighbours such as the United Arab Emirates or Qatar in five to ten years; but the country will never have the social, cultural, or political norms of, say, a Nordic country. At least, not in our lifetime.

For a few vulnerable Saudis, escaping their country is the only hope for a normal life. Now hiding out in Turkey, Saudi sisters Dua, 22, and Dalal, 20, fled Saudi Arabia and are seeking asylum in Canada. The sisters have stated their father was planning to force them to marry older men not of their choosing and that a brother had been sexually abusive to Dalal in the past. For the older sister, Dua, coming out as a young gay woman meant she was expelled from her university, ostracized and referred to a women’s centre to likely get ‘re-educated’.

Before we throw down the gauntlet to Saudi Arabia for its obviously-homophobic policies, just look at the fact that six other countries punish same-sex relationships with the death penalty, and that 70 countries still punish homosexuality with lengthy imprisonment. Just take a look at the United States, the so-called beacon of individual rights, and one will find some of the worst homophobic state-level laws on the books. Conversion therapy is still practised in many U.S. states and promoted by leaders such as U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence. Three Canadian provinces have banned conversion therapy on minors outright and only two cities in our vast country have an outright ban on this so-called treatment, period.

The struggle to protect the human rights of the most vulnerable is universal and we hold no moral high ground, but we are not unable to help. Canada’s guideline on how to judge refugee cases on the grounds of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) is not flawless, as it remains hard to prove and often requires already vulnerable applicants to give intimate details about their lives that they may want to keep discrete.

We have a good track record in approving SOGIE-related claims for refugee applicants, but no system is perfect because the world is not perfect. When the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees determines the validity of Dua and Dalal’s claims, Canada should help the Saudi sisters have a chance at living an ordinary life.

