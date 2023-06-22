Fahad Razak is an internist at Unity Health Toronto and Angela M. Cheung is an internist at University Health Network. Both are professors at the University of Toronto and co-lead Long COVID Web, Canada’s national research network on Long COVID.

In contrast to the striking images of waves of acute infection that sent thousands to hospital earlier in the pandemic, long COVID seems to be out of sight – and thus out of mind – for most Canadians.

Unfortunately, approximately 1.4 million Canadians have had lasting effects from infection, according to Statistics Canada – and that number has the potential to swell as waves of infection continue to ripple through society, with mitigation increasingly rare and amid a steady decline in vaccination rates.

Unlike much of what we treat in modern medicine, long COVID is a condition that can’t be identified through a simple test. Clinicians must sort through hundreds of symptoms, correlate them with the onset time of infection (which is increasingly difficult, since most Canadians no longer test themselves for COVID), and then exclude the many other diseases that can present with similar symptoms.

This means that long COVID may be the perfect foil for our health system. A high-prevalence condition that takes painstaking work and dedicated time to diagnose and manage is colliding with the stark reality of a system which has among the most severe shortages of primary-care access of any comparably wealthy country.

But if we don’t address both the prevention and management of long COVID with a holistic strategy that has linkages across sectors to support long-COVID sufferers with their work, school and home life, we will be leaving many Canadians to suffer in silence. It will place further stress on our strained health system, and risk spinout effects that erode the social fabric.

The strategy must focus on three elements: reducing the number of infections that occur, reducing the chance that an infected individual develops long COVID, and providing support and care for those who already have long COVID.

The first can be achieved through passive measures, such as improving air quality, and masking in crowded indoor settings during waves. This requires renewed willingness of public health and government leadership to advocate and role-model protective strategies, and continued investment in efforts such as waste water surveillance so we know when these waves are occurring. The long-standing routine use of masks in East Asian countries during respiratory-virus season suggests behavioural change is possible.

The second element requires a two-pronged approach. First, we must keep vaccinations updated, which lowers the risk of developing long COVID if you do get infected. Canada’s COVID vaccination program, which was a world leader in the uptake of the first two doses, has lost significant ground in uptake of boosters. This needs to change.

Second, we must make long COVID therapy accessible to people as soon as an infection occurs. Earlier this month, the first effective preventative medication for long COVID was established in a randomized trial; the low-cost, easily accessible, and safe medication metformin was shown to potentially reduce the risk of long COVID by more than 60 per cent, if treatment starts within three days of the onset of infectious symptoms. But to get people treated quickly, we need continued expedited access to testing; governments are instead largely electing to withdraw access to free rapid tests. Metformin should also join Paxlovid on the list of medications that pharmacists can prescribe directly in Canada, to circumvent constraints from the lack of access to primary care and to lower barriers between testing and treatment.

Finally, even with such strategies, we will need a robust structure to care for those who already have developed the condition. Yet many jurisdictions in Canada have no coherent clinical strategy for managing long COVID. This leaves already-overwhelmed family doctors without a clear triaging and referral pathway. Where specialized clinics do exist, wait times are many months long, and some have begun to close because of a lack of dedicated funding.

Health care represents our governments’ single largest allocation of tax dollars, yet they have guarded details around a long COVID response strategy as if they were nuclear secrets. In Ontario, freedom of information requests have been required to extract information about the province’s (non-existent) response strategy. The million-plus Canadians with long COVID symptoms deserve transparency around how they will receive care.

We have certainly come a long way; acute infections and critical illness from COVID continue to decline. Yet the large number of Canadians affected by long COVID demands a consolidated strategy, implemented urgently. Anything less risks a long dark legacy which may well extend for decades, reducing the health, productivity and happiness of Canadians.