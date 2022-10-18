Simon Bagshaw is an adjunct professor at the Centre for International Peace and Security Studies (CIPSS) and Max Bell School of Public Policy and a former UN senior policy adviser. Jennifer Welsh is the Canada 150 Research Chair in global governance and security at McGill University, director of CIPSS and a former UN special adviser.

Next month, governments from around the world will gather in Dublin to formally endorse a ground-breaking international political declaration that will set new standards for the protection of civilians from the use of bombs, rockets, artillery and other explosive weapons in populated areas during armed conflict. The declaration comes not a moment too soon.

According to Action on Armed Violence, during the past decade, more than 238,000 civilians were killed or injured by explosive weapons. When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, civilians account for 91 per cent of casualties.

The relentless bombing and shelling of villages, towns and cities in Ukraine by Russian armed forces provides a daily reminder of the devastating pattern of civilian harm that inevitably results from this practice, manifested in the death and injury of more than 8,000 civilians, widespread population displacement within and across Ukraine’s borders, and the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, shops and essential infrastructure such as water and electricity supply systems. Russia is now using explosive-laden suicide drones to attack buildings in Ukraine. These effects will be felt by Ukraine and its population for years to come.

Yet, the inhabitants of Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Mariupol are only the latest in an ever-growing line of civilians whose lives, families and communities have been decimated by explosive weapons; a line that stretches beyond Ukraine to villages, towns and cities in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Ethiopia, Gaza, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.

For more than a decade, the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Network on Explosive Weapons (a coalition of non-governmental organizations) have pressed governments to develop a political declaration to address the humanitarian impact of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The document that states are preparing to sign, called the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas, is the outcome of negotiations that began in November, 2019, under the leadership of Ireland, involving the participation of some 80 countries, including Canada.

The declaration sets important new standards for protecting civilians in war and from the effects of explosive weapons, and the states that sign it will pledge to undertake a series of important measures. These include restricting or refraining from the use of explosive weapons when it is expected to harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure, such as housing and hospitals.

There are roughly 40 states expected in Dublin to sign the declaration. Amongst those backing this effort are some key users of explosive weapons, including the United States, Britain and France. The fact that states such as Russia and Syria are not expected to sign makes it all the more important that states committed to protecting civilians do so.

Surprisingly, Canada has been slow to announce its intention to attend the Dublin meeting and sign the declaration. Doing so would send an important signal that Canada cares about protecting civilians from the death and destruction associated with the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. It would also reiterate and potentially re-energize Canada’s historical legacy as a proud and forceful advocate for the protection of civilians in armed conflict. This is reflected in its leadership in spearheading the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, which led to a sharp decline in the number of people killed and injured by these insidious weapons and the destruction of more than 40 million stockpiled mines. It can also been seen in Canada’s use of its most recent seat on the UN Security Council, in 1999, to establish the protection of civilians as a regular item for discussion and review by the council.

Signing on to the explosive weapons declaration in Dublin would not amount to a nostalgic or “soft” exercise in foreign policy, as some critics might claim. The states that join the declaration are confronting the key threat to civilian populations today – a threat that has produced a consistent pattern of civilian deaths and injuries, of psychological scars, of population displacement and of long-term damage to the fabric of social and economic life. The declaration commits states to better understand the effects of explosive weapons; to review and develop policies and practices that impose stronger limits on them; to assist victims; and to work collaboratively with a wide community of stakeholders to strengthen the protection of civilians.

These are important aims that a pragmatic and principled Canadian foreign policy should urgently get behind.