Amy Knight is the author of How The Cold War Began: The Igor Gouzenko Affair and The Hunt For Soviet Spies and, most recently, The Kremlin’s Noose: Putin’s Bitter Feud With The Oligarch Who Made Him Ruler of Russia.

As the controversy over foreign interference in Canada’s democratic processes continues to grip Ottawa, a look back at a similar episode in Canadian history may offer some useful perspective. It has been almost 80 years since cipher clerk Igor Gouzenko left the Soviet embassy in Ottawa with a sheaf of secret documents that revealed an extensive Soviet espionage operation in Canada, while also implicating a British scientist and a highly ranked official in the U.S. State Department in spying.

The revelations of Gouzenko, whose defection in September, 1945, was kept from the public for the next five months, gave rise to a flurry of high-level meetings with Canada’s British and American counterparts. The alarm was understandable. The Soviets, no longer wartime comrades, were after atomic secrets so they could build their own bomb.

The fact that a member of Parliament, Fred Rose, was among the 20 Canadians who were suspected of spying for the Soviets made the case particularly disturbing for Ottawa. Rose, a known Communist activist, had broad contacts with Canadian civil servants, scientists and academics who were attracted to communism, and a few had helped military intelligence officers at the Soviet embassy in their recruiting efforts.

Despite pressure from Washington and London to move forward with the case, prime minister Mackenzie King had grave reservations about exposing the spy scandal publicly and arresting the Canadians who were involved. He had pushed for a diplomatic solution and even apologized privately to the second secretary at the Russian embassy, Vitaly Pavlov – who in fact ran one of the spy rings – before the first Canadian suspects were detained on Feb. 15, 1946, and his public statement about the affair was issued.

Mackenzie King’s concerns about offending the Soviets were of course laughable, especially since Moscow had been apprised of all the developments in the case through its mole in the British intelligence service, Kim Philby. But King’s worry about the Canadian government being criticized for star-chamber methods in handling the detainees was justified. The rights of the 13 Canadians originally arrested for spying under the War Measures Act were egregiously violated. They were treated like dangerous criminals, rather than individuals who sympathized with the Soviet Union as a wartime ally and were drawn to communism in response to the rise of fascism in Europe. Held incommunicado in solitary confinement for weeks, they were interrogated by the RCMP with no access to lawyers.

The evidence against many of the suspects was flimsy at best. (Ten of the 20 Canadians ultimately rounded up were later acquitted in court.) Take, for example, Matt Nightingale, a young engineer who, while serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the war, had met a Soviet intelligence officer named Vasily Rogov at a communist study group. Nightingale’s name was written on one of Rogov’s notes – apparently, Rogov’s wish list of possible recruits – stolen by Gouzenko. But there was no evidence whatsoever that he had given Rogov information. Yet Nightingale was committed for trial, only to be acquitted. Another person on Rogov’s wish list was David Shugar, a talented government biochemist with communist leanings. It was not until Gouzenko admitted at Shugar’s preliminary court hearing that the Soviets barely knew who Shugar was and received nothing from him that the charges against him were dropped. Nonetheless, Shugar, who went on a hunger strike while held captive by the RCMP, lost his job in the Canadian government because of the spy case and returned to his native Poland, where he achieved world renown as a professor of biophysics at the University of Warsaw. Three other spy suspects were also dismissed from the civil service despite acquittals.

Whatever knowledge the accused Canadians passed on to the Soviets, it was apparently of little value. According to an assessment by the National Research Council Canada in September, 1946: “There has never been at any time any information about the bomb in Canada, and no information could have possibly been obtained from this country.” The only Soviet recruit in Canada who provided atomic information was British physicist Alan Nunn May, who, while working at the NRC in Montreal, had given some results of his research on uranium to the Soviets. May was arrested in Britain in the spring of 1946 and sentenced to 10 years of hard labour.

To its credit, Canada never took the Soviet espionage scare to the extremes that occurred in the United States during the McCarthy era, when American spy suspects were slandered by politicians and the press without even getting their day in court. Canadian diplomat Herbert Norman also became a victim of Washington’s spy hunters, despite RCMP assurances that he was a loyal civil servant. Norman ended up taking his own life in 1957.

Similar to the 1940s, Canada today is facing efforts by a Communist dictatorship, the People’s Republic of China, to recruit Canadian citizens for its malign purposes. Whereas the Soviets sought out communist-leaning civil servants and scientists, the PRC’s emissaries have focused on politically active Chinese Canadians. The danger of PRC interference in the Canadian political process must of course be addressed by firm measures. But hopefully, such measures will not harm fundamental legal rights as they did during the Gouzenko affair. It is worth recalling what prime minister King wrote in his diary in late February, 1946, after the Canadian press began to criticize the detentions of spy suspects by the RCMP: “I said at the beginning that unless this part was carefully handled we would create a worse situation than the one we were trying to remedy. People will not stand for individual liberty being curtailed. … The whole proceedings are far too much like those of Russia itself.”