The downhill ski jump at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, on Sept. 23, 2016.Chris Bolin Photography Inc

Barry Heck is the CEO of WinSport.

With the Beijing Winter Olympic Games having ended and the Paralympic Games about to open, Canadians are again swelling with pride. Riveting performances on the snow and ice yielded 26 Olympic medals for Team Canada. Our gratitude to these world-leading young Canadians, however, can obscure a major problem facing the next generation of youth in winter sport: Aging infrastructure may not be there for them when their time comes for a podium run. And this deficit affects more than just Olympians.

While we see athletes from many backgrounds and all parts of Canada competing on the world stage, they actually train and compete in only a few facilities across the country. Among the most important of these facilities are in Calgary. Many were originally built for the 1988 Winter Olympics that the city hosted nearly 35 years ago. They have been modernized since, keeping pace with today’s popular sports such as moguls, halfpipe and slopestyle. Even so, they are urgently in need of concerted reinvestment to restore exhausted facilities, increase accessibility and functionality, and retain competitive event qualifications.

WinSport is the not-for-profit organization that administers an endowment created by the 1988 Olympics, which partially funds these legacy facilities. This includes WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park ski and snowboard hill, the University of Calgary’s Olympic Oval, and WinSport facilities at the Canmore Nordic Centre. These venues are essential to Canadian sport. Fully two-thirds of our Olympic athletes in Beijing have trained or competed at these facilities. Twenty-three of them attended the WinSport-based National Sport School.

Canada Olympic Park is unique and valuable, driving economic as well as social value. Located in Calgary city limits and within an easy drive of the Calgary International Airport, it hosts several World Cup events in various sports and welcomes 1.2 million visitors in a typical year. It also houses ice arenas that hosted a series of global curling championships in the spring of 2021, and the IIHF World Women’s Hockey Championship in August, 2021, all within a COVID-safe bubble. Economic diversification is a hot topic in Calgary, yet the importance of the active economy in this young, sporty city is often overlooked.

Canada is lucky to have the cluster of competitive winter sport facilities in Calgary and Canmore, but the core infrastructure needs to be rebuilt. While the legacy endowment from the 1988 Olympics was a tremendous success, it was not intended to last forever. As the facilities age, the endowment fund can no longer support the operations of Canada Olympic Park and the Olympic Oval. And the endowment was never intended to provide the capital dollars needed for major refurbishment.

Calgary should be a winter sport centre for excellence in Canada, but today these critical assets are at risk. The Olympic Oval was closed for eight months only a year before the Beijing Olympics due to a mechanical failure. The sliding track has been closed since early 2019 due to insufficient funding for a new refrigeration system and other necessary upgrades.

There is a misconception that sport infrastructure is an expensive luxury for a small group of elite athletes, or that success in sport is separate from success in other fields. Nothing could be further from the truth. WinSport also serves beginner athletes, introducing them to the joy and health benefits of winter sport. Kids are inspired by seeing their sport heroes everyday at Canada Olympic Park and the Olympic Oval. Thousands of schoolchildren have participated in programs that teach winter sport skills. Teens take the bus to the hill after school to play in the terrain park.

The correlation between sport participation and health outcomes is indisputable. Sport teaches discipline, teamwork and resilience. It teaches us how to fail and try again. Research conducted by Calgary’s Active City Collective shows that sport and active living impacts 22 preventable health conditions, increases life expectancy by 3.8 years and contributes to a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in depression.

The Paralympic Games remind us of the need to broaden inclusivity and diversity in sport and inspire people of all abilities to imagine what’s possible. While an adaptive sport program at WinSport is a heartwarming success story, many of the legacy facilities are not fully accessible and cannot become so without this new capital investment.

Once the Olympic and Paralympic flags are lowered, let us not lose our pride and gratitude for what sport brings to our society. The benefits go far beyond medals and anthems. It’s crucial that we fund the infrastructure and programming to make sport available to everyone, while nourishing the next generation of great Canadian athletes.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.