Mark Lautens is the J.B. Jones Distinguished Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Toronto.

For a good part of the past four years, many Canadians have enjoyed a small measure of self-satisfaction when looking south.

Thanks to a U.S. president who demeaned the medical and scientific experts being paid to advise and protect Americans, Canada became viewed as a “destination” for those who wanted to exit, stage north.

We could look inward and note we had the Fundamental Science Review, also known as the Naylor Report, in which dramatic changes were proposed to our research funding landscape. If thoughtfully implemented, we might better compete with the best in Europe, Asia and the United States. Then there was the appointment of Kirsty Duncan as Minister of Science, a medical geographer who could sit at the cabinet table and advocate for evidence-based decision-making. Completing this holy trinity of science in our political structure was the appointment of Chief Scientist Mona Nemer, who could communicate with politicians, the scientific community and the public.

But in the blink of an eye, Canada is back where it has historically been: playing catch-up. The U.S. has just upped its game, with newly elected President Joe Biden appointing a veritable who’s-who of scientists to advise his government, even giving them cabinet-level positions, no less. He’s also announced a diverse dream team of experts from across disciplines and geographic regions to push the agenda of science. Meanwhile, we’ve combined the Minister of Science’s portfolio into the duties of the Minister of Industry.

The pandemic has only amplified the importance of marrying good science to good policy, planning and implementation. Canada needs to match the U.S.’s support of science.

A good start would be to finish what was outlined in the Canadian government’s own commissioned Fundamental Science Report. Full support, rather than half-measures, is required, including further increases in funding to make us more competitive on the world stage.

And if we are to lose a standalone Minister of Science, how about encouraging more people with a science and medicine background to get into politics? Far more effort should be made to recruit them to run for office. Another reassuring sign would be to make the Chief Scientist and Science Minister positions have a more prominent and permanent role in government. Politicians should no more be ignoring scientific opinions that are inconvenient truths than they would abolish the Minister of Finance portfolio just because they do not like the economic outlook.

Science is saving our butts right now, but these advances are based on fundamental science that’s already done and has been repurposed in a time of crisis. We need new science to tackle future, yet-unknown challenges. This is particularly true in the face of fiscal challenges, too. A year and counting of a global pandemic will leave the cupboards looking bare. Each and every investment and decision now takes on magnified importance.

Science would be just one voice at the table, but a voice that should be heard loud and clear. We need heavy hitters speaking with passion and insight outlining how well-deployed funds can help us build a better and more resilient economy. We need people who can speak their minds freely to those making the decisions. We need thought leaders in medical, communications, high-tech manufacturing, applied and fundamental sciences.

We have learned a lot about the importance of science, but even more about how science needs to be deployed broadly and with full force if we hope to tackle the most challenging societal problems. Sometimes that might mean supporting an individual or team that is studying what looks to be esoteric, but will not prove to be so in a decade. Other times, it means highly focused support to take on a grand challenge. One is not more important that the other; they feed off each other.

We do not need to look far to find good models to emulate. The U.S. has adopted the strategy of offering full funding, but with few grant applications being successful – a fiercely competitive approach, but one that can provide huge rewards. It may not suit the Canadian ethos of fairness, but it does deliver amazing results.

Alternatively, we can look to Germany, where Max Planck Institutes take on themed fundamental research, Fraunhofer Institutes tackle large societal challenges, and universities support individual and team projects. This approach has delivered spectacular results that are being copied in many other nations that seek to be leaders, not followers. This model can also engage the public as they see the value chain of knowledge ultimately reach an application that affects their lives.

The pandemic has shone a light on the path needed for new and applied science. Let’s keep the lights burning bright in the Canadian research community.

