Stephen Saideman is the Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University, director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, and co-host of the Battle Rhythm podcast.

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Armed Forces stand at CFB Kingston on Mar. 7.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Over the past 20 years, the U.S. military has become the plaything of politicians. While it started with each major party competing to accumulate endorsements of retired generals and admirals, it has now become a standoff where one senator, Tommy Tuberville, is blocking the promotions of more than 300 senior officers, keeping the offices of the heads of the Marines and Navy empty. It did not have to be this way in Canada, but the Conservative Party of Canada is emulating this dangerous American trend.

By inviting retired lieutenant-general Michel Maisonneuve to speak at their convention on Sept. 7, the CPC is embracing this very strategy of politicizing a non-partisan institution. Mr. Maisonneuve made a splash last fall at the Vimy Gala by blasting the media, reconciliation, the Liberal government, and, yes, today’s Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). So, he is a useful weapon if one wants to make a partisan attack against the military.

Why is this bad, not just for the CAF but for Canada? First, to state the obvious, the CAF is in a perilous position right now. It has been shaken by an abuse of power crisis that has brought down multiple senior officers. The Canadian military has a shortage of 16,000 members, which means that many officers and troops are doing more than one job and many jobs are not being done at all. It has been very hard to deploy some ships, for instance, because the Royal Canadian Navy’s personnel shortages are even worse than the rest of the CAF. And now the CAF faces potential budget cuts that may aggravate matters.

The situation will become even more dire if the Conservatives borrow from the Republican playbook and try to use the CAF in their next campaign as leverage against the Liberals. If the CPC amplify Mr. Maisonneuve’s claims that the Canadian military is too woke, it may alienate the diverse communities from which the CAF desperately needs to recruit. It may complicate efforts to retain mid-level officers, who do not want to be associated any longer with a tarnished institution. It would also reduce public support for defence spending by reducing trust in the military. And the Canadian military, like the American one, would be poorly equipped to push back, since its entire identity is bound by a commitment to stay out of politics.

While all war is political, civilian control of militaries has depended on militaries staying out of partisan politics and political parties refraining from dragging the Armed Forces into partisan spats. So, the politicization of our military will not just hurt the CAF, it will hurt Canada’s civil-military relations. It will drag the military onto the political stage. People will then begin to question whether the next chief of the defence staff and other promotions will go to those who are politically affiliated with whichever party appoints them. They will wonder whether the CAF is playing politics when it has to make tough choices about which emergencies to respond to across Canada – which fires and which floods get faster and larger military responses. And, yes, as the CAF is politicized, we may not just see retired senior officers play into this, but we may see active officers and enlisted personnel joining in. Indeed, we already saw some soldiers get involved in the occupation of Ottawa last year.

Sure, it is tempting for opposition parties to attack any and all aspects of government. It is even more so for parties trying to embrace the populist wave that is shaking many democracies. But this is one line the Conservatives should not cross. We ordinarily think of conservative parties being the best allies of the Armed Forces, but in this case, the Conservatives would be doing great harm to the military. It is not too late to turn back, and do what is best for the CAF and what is best for Canada.