 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canada’s fiscal update fails to address the pandemic’s current epicentre: Long-term care homes

Robyn Urback
Robyn Urback
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland delivers the 2020 fiscal update in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Crafting a detailed and meaningful fiscal update during the worst period thus far in Canada’s continuing battle against COVID-19 – a time in which we can only guess at when virus-control measures will lead to sustained economic recovery – seems a bit like an exercise in horoscope-writing. (That’s no offence to astrologists, who are free to enlighten me on what the moon says about what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland means when she says “fiscal guardrails.”)

Statistics Canada had earlier reported third-quarter economic rebounds with higher-than-projected growth in gross domestic product (including a 6.5-per-cent jump in June), which offered some indication as to the potential swiftness and intensity of Canada’s economic recovery if and when lockdown measures are relaxed. But the timeline for when the country might start to enter that recovery phase is still very much unknown; notably, the government had announced it will be extending many of its pandemic-relief measures until March, 2021.

Still, Ms. Freeland announced the government’s fiscal update on Monday – one predictably heavy on spending and relief measures, and light on specifics about how Canada will pay for them when this pandemic is finally over. And of conspicuously scant focus – and of new funding for immediate relief measures – was the issue of long-term care, which is peculiar for a fiscal update during a pandemic in which long-term care centres remain the epicentre.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, around 8,700 of the roughly 12,000 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in long-term care, representing around 72 per cent of all deaths in Canada. The number of deaths in long-term care will almost certainly continue to climb as families gather for the holidays and community transmission invariably makes its way into more and more vulnerable communities. And while such care is of course the jurisdiction of the provinces, their actions come down to the dollars they’re given by the federal government – and so it is striking that in terms of new, immediately actionable aid for long-term care, not much is coming from the federal government.

Ottawa’s fiscal update unveiled new spending measures and initiatives that generally fell into one of two categories: acute aid for individuals, communities and businesses to keep them financially afloat and insulate them from the virus, and long-term “build back better” projects to help Canada’s economy recover from the pandemic and stimulate continuing growth.

In the former category was a proposal to remove GST and HST from the purchases of face masks and shields; a plan to raise the maximum wage subsidy back to 75 per cent (from the current 65 per cent); the creation of a 100-per-cent government-backed loan for businesses badly affected by the pandemic; and additional funds to Indigenous communities for continuing COVID-19 containment measures. In the long term, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to a national child care system to get (and keep) more women in the work force; it has proposed giving $150-million over three years to Natural Resources Canada to invest in zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure; and it has set out a series of reforms to the Fiscal Stabilization Program (though provinces had been asking for an increase in health transfers, which they didn’t get).

The issue of long-term care, which presents both as an acute pandemic crisis as well as an area suffering from systemic neglect, would ostensibly fall into each category of focus. Yet this fiscal update only takes the broad approach to reforming long-term care, promising up to $1-billion in funding contingent on detailed spending plans from the provinces and territories, as well as additional funds for virtual resources for care home staff, staff training and policy work. There will also be national standards for long-term care homes, to be developed with the provinces and territories, at some unspecified time in the future.

For the homes currently or soon to be in the midst of an outbreak, these measures will come too late. The federal government did commit a seemingly substantial $740-million over the summer to address infection control in long-term, palliative and congregate care settings, and also deployed the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in the hardest-hit homes. But even three-quarters of a billion dollars is not enough to provide emergency relief to a system that has faced chronic neglect for decades – indeed, Ontario alone is spending $761-million just to build and renovate 74 homes. Nor has three-quarters of a billion dollars been enough to deliver the additional hands, space, rooms, equipment and other resources needed to mitigate the deadly consequences of the second wave on vulnerable populations.

The pandemic’s wrath is disproportionately coming down on long-term care. For some reason, the federal government’s priorities and its money appear to lie elsewhere.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies