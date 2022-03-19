Historian Bill Waiser is the author of several books on Saskatchewan

The impact of Ukrainian people on Canadian history has been remarkable. Their legacy is worth noting today, as Canada begins to receive a new wave of Ukrainian immigrants.

The provincial Saskatchewan Party government declared 2016 the Year of Saskatchewan Ukrainians – a time to reflect on and celebrate the contribution of Ukrainian settlers to the province.

Twenty-five years earlier, in 1991, there was a different reason to be proud. It appeared that Saskatchewan Ukrainians had taken over.

It started with Edward Dmytro Bayda and his unprecedented 1981 appointment as chief justice of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal. Born in Alvena, Sask., in 1931, Mr. Bayda’s immigrant grandparents had homesteaded in the province during the great settlement boom of the early 20th century. He earned his law degree at the University of Saskatchewan and carved out a respected career as a courtroom lawyer.

When Mr. Bayda was appointed chief justice in 1981, he was not only the first of Ukrainian descent but also, at the time, the youngest chief justice in Canada. His 25 years as chief justice of the Court of Appeal were also the longest in Saskatchewan history.

Mr. Bayda’s term overlapped with that of another successful person of Ukrainian background, lieutenant-governor Sylvia Fedoruk. Born in Canora, Sask., in 1927, Dr. Fedoruk was a medical physicist who was vitally involved in the development of cobalt-60 radiation therapy for cancer. She also found time to be an elite athlete, especially in curling.

Dr. Fedoruk was serving as chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan (the first woman to hold the position at her alma mater) when she was named lieutenant-governor in 1988, another first for a woman. (She was not, though, the first person of Ukrainian descent to serve as lieutenant-governor. That distinction was held by surgeon and decorated war hero Stephen Worobetz in 1970.)

The other Saskatchewan Ukrainian holding a vice-regal position at that time was Ramon (Ray) Hnatyshyn. Born in Saskatoon in 1934, he was the son of John Hnatyshyn, the first person born in Ukraine to be called to the Senate in 1959.

The younger Mr. Hnatyshyn, another law graduate from the University of Saskatchewan, was elected to the House of Commons as a Progressive Conservative candidate in 1974 and later served in the Joe Clark and Brian Mulroney governments.

His appointment as governor-general in 1990 was a popular choice, and he brought a common touch to the position. A political cartoon at the time had a Saskatchewan Roughriders banner strung across the front of Rideau Hall.

Completing the quartet was Roy Romanow. It was Dr. Fedoruk who swore in the New Democratic Party leader as Saskatchewan premier in 1991.

A child of immigrants (born in 1939) from Saskatoon’s west side, he, too, was educated as a lawyer at the University of Saskatchewan. First elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in 1967, Mr. Romanow rose to national prominence for his role in the “kitchen accord” over the 1982 patriation of the Canadian Constitution.

Mr. Romanow’s assumption of the Saskatchewan premiership in 1991 was the beginning of a three-year period (until Ms. Fedoruk’s term ended in 1994) when children of Ukrainian immigrants figured prominently in the public life of the province and Canada at large.

It was not necessarily expected, given the lowly status of Ukrainian people in the province during the early 20th century.

The Canadian government may have actively recruited Ukrainian immigrants before the First World War, but the newcomers were expected to leave their cultural identity behind at the border, like unwanted baggage, and readily assimilate into the dominant Anglo-Canadian way of life.

Even then, Ukrainians were never really welcome in their adopted province. Many Anglo-Canadians openly questioned if they could become good citizens with their supposedly unpronounceable last names, pauper-like appearance, and “strange” customs (including eating garlic).

It was not until after the Second World War, after the province had survived the crucible of Depression and then war, that immigrant children and their children were widely accepted as part of provincial society – and its future.

The next wave of Ukrainian immigrants is coming as refugees, fleeing the devastating war in their homeland. We must do all we can to ensure they find here the same opportunities to enable them to make the kinds of contributions that Mr. Bayda, Dr. Fedoruk, Mr. Hnatyshyn, and Mr. Romanow once did.

