Lori Turnbull is the director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University and the deputy editor of Canadian Government Executive magazine.

As businesses and public spaces gradually reopen across the country, Canada’s federal legislature – or at least the COVID-19 version of Parliament – is, oddly, choosing to do the opposite. The next face-to-face meeting for all parliamentarians has been scheduled for Sept. 21, and in the meantime a hybrid version of the committee of the whole will continue to meet four days a week until roughly mid-June. Some MPs will report to the chamber in person, but most will participate remotely for the four summer sessions.

This winding down is far from business as usual. Yes, MPs are now permitted to ask questions of ministers on topics other than the pandemic, which has not been the case since Parliament was suspended in March. But with the full spectrum of normal parliamentary procedures unable to migrate to an online forum, the rules that will govern proceedings for the next several weeks, along with the planned fall restart of Parliament, amount to a drastic scaling back of the role of the opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

Until September, there will be no opposition days, no private members’ bills and no order paper questions, which are submitted by MPs to ministers to compel more substantive answers than what is normally served up during Question Period. These are some of the most useful and effective tools in an opposition party’s tool kit – and they’ve been packed up and shelved for the remainder of the hybrid sitting.

This is a perplexing circumstance, particularly in a period of minority government, when opposition parties hold the balance of power. But the decision to suspend full face-to-face meetings until the fall came out of a deal between the Liberal government and the New Democratic Party. In exchange for his support on the Liberals’ plan for limited sessions, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said his party had secured a promise that the government would pursue more robust sick-leave protections for workers.

The NDP is claiming victory for this, even though there’s a good chance Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was headed in that direction anyway. However, while it is clear that people need to stay home when they are sick and must not be forced to choose between being paid and being healthy and responsible if we want to contain the spread of COVID-19, the federal government does not control sick-leave policy. As a result, any movement on this file will require negotiation with the premiers, who will themselves face pushback from the business community. As Quebec Premier François Legault put it, the big question is “Who will pay?”

So in exchange for a promise to pressure the provinces, the NDP has left Canadians with a severely compromised opposition at a time when government accountability is needed most.

Frankly, though, the opposition was compromised already. In March, it successfully thwarted the minority government’s attempt to grant itself spending, borrowing and taxing powers without parliamentary approval until December, 2021 – proving the mettle and necessity of a strong opposition. But with the exception of the Bloc Québécois, each of the federal opposition parties is engulfed in some sort of existential crisis.

The Conservatives have strength in numbers but they’re trying to find both a new leader and a new strategy to connect with Canadians; outgoing leader Andrew Scheer, who has spoken forcefully on the fundamental role of Parliament, has struggled for relevance while being undermined publicly by members of his own party.

Neither the NDP nor the Greens, meanwhile, can make a convincing claim to being a national party. The NDP has collapsed in Quebec and is not getting any traction in Ontario, the two most vote-rich provinces; its presence is concentrated in British Columbia. The Greens, who are also looking for a new leader, managed to send only three members to the House of Commons in what was deemed the “climate change election.”

Story continues below advertisement

The collective existence of these caucuses, together with the Bloc Québécois, makes for a fractured, divided and distracted opposition, sitting across from a strong minority government whose popularity is growing by the day. The federal government’s response to COVID-19, which has manifested as both a public-health and economic crisis, has expanded the role of the state significantly, with potentially unprecedented consequences for civil liberties, economic growth and prosperity, the social safety net, privacy and the future of work. The new rules for the hybrid Parliament have made a weak opposition even weaker – at the worst possible time.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.