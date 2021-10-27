Irvin Studin is president of the Institute for 21st Century Questions, chair of the Worldwide Commission to Educate All Kids (Post-Pandemic), and editor-in-chief & publisher, Global Brief Magazine. His new book is Canada Must Think for Itself – Ten Theses for our Country’s Survival & Success in the 21st Century.

Here’s something paradoxical for all Canadians to consider. Between India and China, which of Asia’s 21st-century giants will be the most successful? Answer: China, without a doubt.

Why? Because India, despite its democratic traditions, allowed its education system to collapse during the pandemic, while China continued to educate its young people, preparing them for the postlockdown future.

India’s education collapse saw 100 million kids ousted from all formal schooling – with some girls married off early, and many boys and girls joining the labour force permanently. How can a country, whatever its political form, compete tomorrow if it has failed to educate its children today?

We in Canada must ask ourselves the same question. The moral and strategic mediocrity of our political and scientific decision-makers that allowed our schools to be closed for extraordinary periods of time – with no compensating policy interest in the welfare of our kids – caused unacceptable numbers of young Canadians to be ousted from all education. Meanwhile, countless students who remained in our education systems suffered historic deficits in learning and development.

As a country, then, we have two overriding objectives for the fall and winter to make this right, and to ensure that Canada can compete and succeed tomorrow: to find and reintegrate (for keeps!) our third-bucket kids, lest we end up feeding them to the post-pandemic wolves; and to make up for lost learning for the five million kids who recently returned to school.

How can this be done?

First, compulsory education must mean compulsory education. The pandemic drove a truck through any norms of obligatory schooling in our great land, collapsing the various provincial and territorial systems into a chaotic hodgepodge of personal fancies and caprices. By comparison, the compulsory education strictures of Austria, Germany, Netherlands and Scandinavian countries held firm. They lost no students. Let us now give real teeth to reformed laws on schooling, making it clear across Canada that school means school – for everyone and always, without exception.

Second, we must find our lost students (the “third-bucket kids”) immediately. Our third-bucket kids are those who are in neither physical school (“first bucket”) nor virtual school (“second bucket”) – that is, they are in no school at all. I accept no excuses in this regard – zero. I demand that all departments of education, all school boards, and all school principals go back immediately to the attendance lists of late 2019/early 2020 and, through comparison and triangulation, determine what has become of each and every student today. If the student is not in school, he or she must be found and contacted directly (in person, door to door) and issued an irresistible invitation to return permanently.

Third, let us add a fifth year of high school in most of our provinces and territories. Postlockdown, our kids need more time in school to catch up, work and prepare (incubate) for university, college or whatever it is they choose to do in real life. This would, in many ways, harken back to the Ontario Academic Credit (OAC) or Grade 13 regime that prevailed in our biggest province until 2003 – a regime that many university professors hail as having better prepared students for postsecondary education.

Fourth, while our kids need from us great kindness coming out of the pandemic, they also need to develop great discipline in school and life in order to be ready for the difficult road ahead. Quarantine, online schooling and zombie schooling – where teachers police behaviour and movement for obedience to protocols rather than energizing the student body – have all done a grave disservice to the cause of good habits of mind and body. We now need proxy institutions and mechanisms to give our children – our future – the structure and disposition they need to thrive tomorrow.

Where other countries have conscription and military service as a broad institution for forming the mentality of their young, Canada must devise its own properly national, democratic institutions to channel the dreams of our young as they emerge from compromised schooling into more demanding circumstances. This may be through sport, the arts, travel, business or other at-scale collective projects that capture the imagination of our youth and help our country build for a successful century.

Finally, let Canada lead the world on a historic postlockdown treaty among the nations to ensure schools across all countries never close again, except with the onset of full war, and to enshrine the sacred duty to educate each and every child as both a moral and strategic imperative for the balance of this complex century.

