 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canada’s thawing permafrost should be raising alarm bells in the battle against climate change

Thomas Homer-Dixon and Duane Froese
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Thomas Homer-Dixon is the director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University and University Research Chair at the University of Waterloo. Duane Froese is professor and Canada Research Chair in northern environmental change at the University of Alberta.

Last summer, temperatures north of the Arctic Circle in Siberia approached 40 C. During the same months, wildfires of a size unprecedented in the historical record swept through Arctic and subarctic boreal forests and peat lands. And in September, the expanse of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to the second-lowest area ever measured.

The Arctic is warming at more than twice the global rate. And this warming and the resulting wildfires are accelerating thaw of the North’s permafrost – the zones of perennially frozen soil, sediment and peat girdling the northern part of the globe.

Story continues below advertisement

This thaw matters to us because Canada is a permafrost nation. Almost half our land area lies within areas containing permafrost, and we’re second only to Russia in total amount. Permafrost thaw affects Indigenous communities, infrastructure and resource extraction across the North. By changing the landscape’s surface through the melting of ground ice, it affects ground strength, roads, pipelines, powerlines and buildings. But permafrost thaw matters, too, because of what it means for climate change.

How harnessing oceans can help Canada in reaching its climate goals

Where’s the beef? To truly tackle climate change, Canada must get to a place where we don’t even ask

The underlying concern is what climate scientists call “carbon-cycle positive feedbacks.” The term sounds arcane, but the concept is quite simple – and one that needs to be more widely understood, because a positive feedback involving Earth’s permafrost regions could determine whether humanity gets its climate problem under control.

Positive feedbacks happen when a change in one part of a system – whether the planet’s climate, a national economy or even a human brain – causes a sequence of knock-on changes that reinforces the original change. Many people mistakenly think that “positive” means beneficial. But a positive feedback can be either good or bad in terms of the outcome it produces.

When it comes to climate change, scientists pay particular attention to positive feedbacks involving Earth’s carbon cycle. In these cases, emissions of carbon from human behaviour cause warming, that in turn stimulates release of carbon from non-human sources, which leads to more warming. For example, as the planet’s surface temperatures have shot upward over the past decade, wildfires from Australia to British Columbia to Siberia have released staggering quantities of carbon, enough to appreciably boost levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Put simply, when carbon-cycle positive feedbacks kick in, the planet’s warming becomes its own cause – and that’s definitely not beneficial. Indeed, alarm bells should be sounding, but they’re not.

Permafrost contains enormous quantities of ancient carbon in the form of frozen plants, animals and microbes that accumulated over tens of thousands of years – a total amount about twice that in Earth’s atmosphere. As this organic matter thaws, it decomposes, releasing its carbon into the air as either carbon dioxide or methane. Thawing can happen gradually, as heat warms the surface downwards – or suddenly, as ground with large volumes of ice collapses, forming lakes and landslides on hillslopes exposing underlying ground ice.

Already, emissions from permafrost are estimated at between 0.3 and 0.6 billion tonnes of carbon each year, roughly equivalent to 7 per cent of the world’s total carbon emissions from burning coal, oil and natural gas. Without aggressive climate policies, and considering only gradual, top-down thaw, by the year 2100 cumulative permafrost emissions could reach 150 billion tonnes of carbon – nearly half the world’s remaining carbon budget if humanity wants to have a good shot at keeping warming under 2 C, which is the limit set in international climate agreements.

Story continues below advertisement

Potential emissions from thawing permafrost aren’t adequately incorporated into either the climate models that inform current climate negotiations, or into recently updated national commitments for emission cuts made under the Paris Agreement. In a just-published paper, seven leading experts on permafrost and climate change, including Susan Natali of the Woodwell Climate Research Center and John Holdren of Harvard University, are unequivocal: “The carbon budgets that informed these commitments were incomplete, as they do not fully account for Arctic feedbacks.” There’s “an urgent need,” these scientists say, to incorporate the latest data on permafrost carbon emissions into international negotiations for a more robust response to the climate crisis.

No country has a strategy to deal with permafrost feedback. But Canada recently took a step forward by holding four Permafrost Carbon Feedback Dialogues, convened by a private-sector team and sponsored by the Canadian Permafrost Association, with participation from Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change. These dialogues brought together Indigenous leaders and several hundred experts from around the world to review the state of science and the complex technical, policy, cultural and ethical challenges arising from permafrost thaw.

Yet there’s much more we can do. Canada can set up a monitoring network and remote sensing technologies that identify thaw mechanisms and accurately measure the amount of carbon being released – something no country is currently undertaking at scale. Partnering with Northern and Indigenous communities, we can pioneer research to see whether thawing might be slowed or whether regions might be converted from net carbon sources to net sinks, meaning they would absorb more carbon than they release. And internationally, we can put permafrost carbon feedback on the agenda of the COP26 climate meeting this fall in Glasgow, and pull together the circumpolar countries to work collaboratively on this issue.

Permafrost may seem tucked away in remote northern regions. But what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. Changes in the world’s permafrost should matter to everyone because they could determine humanity’s future. Canada is a permafrost nation, so it’s time for us to take the lead.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies