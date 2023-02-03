Special to The Globe and Mail

“Deep freeze: Winter roars back with blast of ‘very cold arctic air’ ” –Simcoe Reformer, Jan. 31. As drawn by Michael de Adder for The Globe and Mail.

“Germany took too long to reach the right decision on tanks.” –The New Statesman, Jan. 25. As drawn by Anya Ivanenko for The Globe and Mail.

“In China, doctors say they are discouraged from citing COVID on death certificates.” –Reuters, Jan. 17. As drawn by Pia Guerra for The Globe and Mail.

“Bolsonaro finds a refuge near the ‘most magical place on Earth.’” –Bloomberg News, Jan. 10. As drawn by Wes Tyrell for The Globe and Mail.