 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canadian leadership can help the world avoid another pandemic

Joanne Liu and Rosemary McCarney
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on May 18, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Joanne Liu is a professor at the School of Population and Global Health at McGill University and a practising physician. Rosemary McCarney is a senior fellow of foreign and defence policy at Massey College at the University of Toronto.

Canada’s place in the world community is determined when we lead internationally, and our leaders step up to the defining moments of our time. We did so when Canadians resolved the Suez Canal crisis by proposing peacekeepers for the first time. We did it again when we brought together a likeminded community to end apartheid in South Africa. We led the negotiations for a treaty to ban landmines when no one thought it was possible.

With that same vision and leadership, Canada can seize this defining moment and help to end COVID-19. It has already begun as a leading donor to the ACT-Accelerator, a global collaboration aimed at facilitating co-operation on the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is what we are facing. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow. More than 10,000 people died from COVID-19 yesterday and will again today. Globally, case numbers are close to record highs. As most people around the world won’t be vaccinated anytime soon, we will hit a grim global death toll of four million before the end of summer. As this virus spreads, new variants emerge and make their way back to Canada. It’s hard to picture an end.

But, with multilateral leadership, this pandemic can be curbed, and the next one prevented entirely. These are the findings of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, an expert body that we have been a part of over the past eight months, as a member of the Panel and of the secretariat. The Panel released its report last week, after gathering extensive evidence and listening to hundreds of people directly, including health workers, global experts, civil society and governments.

The report, COVID-19: Make it the Last Pandemic, lays out a tough, specific and achievable pathway out of this pandemic and sets out clearly what must be done now to prevent the next one. Canada should lead implementation of the Panel’s recommendations.

In the next 100 days, Canada can take immediate actions to halt the current pandemic. Canada should declare that it will no longer draw down from the COVAX vaccine supply. While it’s entitled to do so, diverting vaccines intended for poorer countries does not sit well with Canadians.

Canada has enough vaccine in its pipeline to protect every Canadian many times over. Supply is not our challenge. That is why the Panel is calling for high-income countries like Canada to share a collective total of one billion doses of available surplus vaccine doses through the COVAX platform, specifically for 92 low- and middle-income countries, by Sept. 1.

Canada needs to advocate for vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers, under the auspices of the WHO and WTO, for an agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfer arrangements. If this does not materialize within the next three months, Canada should support a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights under the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs). This is in keeping with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s July, 2020, call for equitable distribution of COVID vaccines, wherein he and other leaders made clear that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you live.

Canada should assemble a coalition to negotiate a political declaration at the UN General Assembly to raise pandemic threats to the same level as other existential threats, such as nuclear accidents, and to establish a “global health threats” council led by heads of state. Pandemic preparedness and response is a matter for presidents and prime ministers.

Story continues below advertisement

In the next 200 days, Canada should convene a coalition of countries to take action on areas that will prevent a future pandemic. This includes establishing a pandemic financing facility for low-income countries. It should encompass both preparedness financing and surge capacity response financing. We did the math. It’s a matter of investing billions to save trillions.

It’s also imperative to negotiate and conclude a pandemic framework convention to address gaps in the global surveillance, detection, response and governance system that failed us so badly this time. Countries need to be accountable for failures to act and failures to prepare.

The Independent Panel has been driven by facts, science and emerging evidence. Its package of specific recommendations implemented as a whole is our best chance of ending this pandemic and making it the last.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies