 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canadians are fed up with our pathetic response to the pandemic

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced travel restrictions aimed at thwarting new strains of COVID-19 from entering the country, he no doubt expected a big round of applause.

He’s probably still straining to detect a single clap.

This is not because Canadians don’t believe that the edicts intended to discourage spring break travellers from jetting off to sunnier climes are justified. Rather, they believe it’s something that should have been done much earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

That sound you hear is of anger simmering across the country. People are sick and tired of this bloody disease, yes. But they’ve also had it with the incompetence of our political leaders, not to mention their shocking lack of spine.

What the federal government did in announcing the new travel constraints was read the room. Finally. The majority of Canadians are following pandemic protocols. They are doing right by their neighbours and loved ones. And yet they see very little being done to curb the activities of those who believe they are above such inconveniences. Those who believe they’re not harming anyone by flying off to Hawaii or Arizona at Christmastime. Or the Azores or the Maldives in March.

Selfish louts.

So now these folks who decide to fly off over spring break against the pleading of the federal government will have to quarantine for a few days upon their return at their own expense. A tab of about $2,000 per person. But if they test positive after that period, they are moved to a government facility to complete their quarantine at taxpayers’ expense.

I’m sorry. Why are taxpayers picking up the cost of the remainder of their quarantine? If these people go off on holiday against Ottawa’s wishes, pick up a disease that kills people and bring it back into this country, why are we picking up any of the cost of their quarantine?

Do you want to know what makes regular Canadians angry? Especially those who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage or even put food on the table? It’s garbage like this. We are the biggest suckers in the world, honestly.

Let’s face it: Canada has done a terrible job handling this crisis. And it’s not because a majority of people haven’t been prepared to make sacrifices. Most have. It’s because our response has been a mishmash of false starts and half-measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of me can almost sympathize with Mr. Trudeau. Almost every analysis of how countries are doing when it comes to fighting COVID-19 puts Canada in the poor-to-middling category. That’s not entirely the fault of Ottawa. In fact, the provinces deserve most of the blame.

If Mr. Trudeau were to even hint at bringing down the power of the federal government through the Emergencies Act – something that would be necessary to halt interprovincial traffic, for instance – there would be a full-on mutiny by many premiers, most of them of a conservative persuasion.

So instead we plod along with one of the most disjointed pandemic responses in the world, with each province doing its own thing while most borders remain open to whomever may want to drop in with the virus.

Canadian politicians outside the Maritimes want it both ways: keep the economy humming and slay the virus at the same time. Doesn’t work that way. It hasn’t worked that way anywhere in the world. The only way it works is if you suppress the virus and then build a wall around your city or country. Then you can continue on like normal – well, maybe not normal.

That’s what they did in New Zealand and a few other places. If you want to know what pandemic crisis leadership looks like, let me introduce you to Perth, Australia, population two million. The city recently went into a snap, five-day lockdown after one case of COVID-19 was reported. One.

Australia, of course, went into a long, hard lockdown early on and then built a regulatory wall around itself. Australians returning to the country were forced to quarantine in government-operated hotels with soldiers stationed outside.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, we haven’t been able to agree on rapid testing or COVID-19 apps or quarantine measures or which businesses can be open or whether kids should be in school. Fines for scofflaws are so puny, they act as no deterrent at all. It’s just this depressing collage of ineffective and often confusing policies guaranteed to produce a mediocre response to a public-health emergency.

On that front, we’ve done brilliantly.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies