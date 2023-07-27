Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets members of the federal cabinet as he arrives to speak at a media availability after a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on July 26.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Lori Turnbull is the director of the School of Public Administration and an associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University.

The next election, whenever it occurs, is shaping up to be a change moment. The incumbent government is almost eight years old, Justin Trudeau has been the Leader of the Liberals for over a decade, and the sense of voter fatigue is palpable. People across income brackets are worried about their financial futures. Many feel that the country is not moving in the right direction – or, in other words, they are not convinced that the Liberals have the right economic plan, nor are they sure that the government cares enough about the affordability crisis. And while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre remains a polarizing figure, his party is still polling well ahead of the other parties.

A quick read of the writing on the wall suggests that the Liberals’ days in power are numbered. A major cabinet shuffle may be the only thing that they can do to have a shot at surviving the accumulating momentum for change. But will it work? Can a third-term government really show up differently, particularly when the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance – the most impactful decision-makers at the cabinet table and the key drivers of the government’s economic strategy – remain in their seats?

To be fair, this shuffle is more than just cosmetic. There are four groups of people involved: the 12 who kept their portfolios (or retained them while adding new ones), the 20 who remain in cabinet but with different portfolios, the seven who are coming in as new ministers, and the seven who got shuffled out entirely. There is a sense of “mea culpa” in the air as the Prime Minister fixes past errors. For example, Pablo Rodriguez was moved to the Transport file and away from Canadian Heritage, where he was having fruitless fights with Big Tech that were becoming distracting. Marco Mendicino finds himself out of cabinet altogether after facing sustained scrutiny for having not been aware of plans to move Paul Bernardo, Canada’s most notorious serial killer, to a medium-security prison.

Several ministers were given new portfolios that have nothing to do with their old ones, which allows the Prime Minister to maintain continuity on the front bench while bringing new faces to government departments. Diane Lebouthillier, who has been Minister of National Revenue since 2015, is now the Minister for Fisheries and Oceans; it’s hard to imagine a more drastic change. The role of the Revenue Minister is largely administrative, but the Fisheries Minister is constantly caught in the middle of a storm and must manage regional tensions while negotiating with highly engaged stakeholders and industry groups over scarce and lucrative resources. Meanwhile, Mark Holland – a natural political operative – moves from being House Leader to Minister of Health, a shift that will require a much heavier policy focus and regular interactions with the provinces. Dominic LeBlanc will keep Intergovernmental Affairs and add both Democratic Institutions and Public Safety. This configuration of responsibilities sets him up as the voice for the government on the foreign interference issue – and keeps the Prime Minister away from it.

The circumstances today are similar to what happened in 2002. Former prime minister Jean Chrétien was halfway through his third term and facing questions about his political future, so he undertook a major cabinet shuffle in the hopes that this would be enough to quell the dissent. In the end, it was he who needed to go in order for real change to happen.

What is different between the scenario 20 years ago and today is that there was a clear alternative to the Liberals: a newly united Conservative Party under the leadership of Stephen Harper. Though he was not everyone’s favourite guy, he was an easier pill to swallow than the leaders of today. Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Poilievre seem to repel at least as many people as they attract, but neither of them is going anywhere before the next election.

To remain in power, a cabinet shuffle – even a significant one – is not near enough. Indeed, it might even go largely unnoticed, especially in the summer months. The most important thing for the Liberals is to convince enough people that Mr. Poilievre and the Conservatives are too risky to vote for. It is not enough for people to dislike him for the Liberals to win; they need Canadians to fear him. If the revised ministry proves capable of achieving this, then the shuffle may well meet its political objective of giving the government a new lease on life, after all.