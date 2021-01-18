 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Carr back in cabinet, with hopes for Liberals in the West

Kelly Cryderman
Kelly Cryderman
CALGARY
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jim Carr, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special representative for the Prairies, speaks to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 14, 2020. Carr believes the federal Liberals can again win seats in the governing party’s political desert, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Back in cabinet after a health ordeal, Jim Carr holds out hope for his party’s fortunes in the West. He believes the federal Liberals can again win seats in the governing party’s political desert – Alberta and Saskatchewan – with the record of Ottawa’s COVID-19 response, and finding “common ground” on other key issues.

This political confidence, which many on the Prairies will regard as wishful beyond reason, could be tested sooner rather than later as talk of an early 2021 federal election ramps up.

But perhaps Mr. Carr – continuing in his role as the Prime Minister’s “special representative for the Prairies” – has good reason for having an optimistic outlook. He was diagnosed with a serious form of blood cancer, multiple myeloma, the day after the October, 2019 federal election. Last year he underwent stem-cell transplant treatment – a difficult process that left his immune system weakened and resulted in the loss of his hair and near 35 pounds of body weight.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the phone, Mr. Carr, 69, said he has a full head of hair again, and his weight is coming back. Most importantly, his energy has returned.

“I’ve been blessed with tremendous support and wonderful medical care. And here I am, on the other side of it.”

And as of last week, the Winnipeg South Centre MP is also back in cabinet. He doesn’t have a portfolio or a department to oversee. But he does have a seat at the cabinet table, as well as a spot on the cabinet committee where national unity and the government’s strategic agenda is in focus. “I can add a voice, a Prairie voice, to all of those issues.”

His previous cabinet posts, pre-COVID-19 in Natural Resources and International Trade Diversification, have meant Mr. Carr had often been travelling the Western provinces.

During the pandemic, he has been Zooming across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Mr. Carr knows the region. He speaks about the role the provinces are playing in agriculture, all types of energy, and the development of artificial intelligence in one breath.

But even with good intentions relayed by Mr. Carr, there’s still the problem of the massive disconnect between the federal Liberals and vast swaths between Winnipeg and Kelowna.

Oil-focused economies in Alberta and Saskatchewan have been struggling with a drop in commodity prices and investment, and a lack of adequate pipeline access to the best markets, long before the pandemic hit. Major oil companies have been departing Calgary’s office towers in droves while Ottawa looks on with what some view as indifference.

Story continues below advertisement

The reason why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created the role of special representative is to rebuild some sort of political presence in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Carr was one of four Liberals elected in Manitoba in the fall, 2019 vote when his party was completely locked out of the two provinces to his west.

The Liberal government’s messaging and policy decisions around climate change, energy regulation and carbon pricing – and the rate of change – have put it at odds with some in the oil and gas industry, and premiers such as Jason Kenney and Scott Moe.

The tension between the wealth that oil has created for the country, and the fact many Liberals don’t like to think of their Canada being an oil producer in the leagues of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia or Iraq, is unresolved. Economic unrest and high unemployment have contributed to Western autonomy and separation movements that to now have limited reach – but could some day present a challenge to mainstream political leaders.

The mandate letter from the Prime Minister to Mr. Carr talks about agriculture, export promotion and the air travel sector. The $3-billion Net-Zero Accelerator fund – announced by Ottawa in December and described as a means of rapidly expediting decarbonization projects with large emitters, which is intriguing for industry-heavy Alberta – is also discussed. But there is no mention of oil, Canada’s single largest export.

But still, Mr. Carr argues there are bridges to be built “by finding common ground, and by nurturing respectful relationships that understand jurisdiction.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline and the expansion project at a multibillion-dollar cost, is supporting the building of liquefied natural gas facilities “where we can displace coal-fired electricity [in Asia] with cleaner electricity,” and has made the Prairie provinces a key part of the hydrogen strategy.

Ottawa has also been advocating for construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline with the incoming Biden administration in the U.S. According to media reports on Sunday, transition documents show that president-elect Joe Biden plans to issue an executive order on his first day in office that would cancel the American construction permit.

Mr. Carr also points to the $1.7-billion that Ottawa contributed to the cleanup of oil wells, something that during the pandemic and the resulting drop in oil demand has kept hope alive for some oilfield service companies. Others in Alberta have also pointed to the importance of the federal CERB program for laid-off workers, and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy in keeping companies afloat during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“It’s the nature of our federalism to come together when the chips are down and the chips have been down for nine months,” he said. “If it were otherwise, I don’t think the people would tolerate it.”

However, many in Alberta would say this period where Ottawa is providing the bailout is only a short snapshot in time, after decades in which tens of billions in tax dollars from the economic activity on the Prairies helped to fill federal coffers. And anyone paying even casual attention to Western politics would consider the possibility that people in Alberta and Saskatchewan elect Liberal MPs this year, or in any near-year, a long shot.

Mr. Carr insists he’s not trying to minimize the friction between the Prairies and the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a natural function of a federation, and the history of Canada is dotted with examples of that kind of tension,” he said. “But where we are successful is where we are able to overcome it.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies