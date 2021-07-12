 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

China’s success in fighting poverty isn’t quite the victory Xi Jinping claims it is

Frank Ching
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, its current leader, Xi Jinping, announced the realization of the party’s goal of “building a moderately prosperous society in all respects,” a goal first enunciated by Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s when China’s economic reforms were launched.

“This means,” said Mr. Xi, who is also President and Commander-in-Chief, “that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of extreme poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.” The mention of that goal was in reference to 2049, the centenary of Communist rule.

China’s successes in battling extreme poverty have been widely recognized. In an end-of-mission statement five years ago, Philip Alston, the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, termed the lifting of hundreds of millions of people out of poverty “a staggering achievement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Xi had set 2020 as the deadline for the total elimination of extreme poverty, and the CCP and his government are claiming success.

However, while the lot of many Chinese has been improved, the situation needs to be put in context.

Bill Bikales, who served as resident economist for the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, published a study last month, Reflections on Poverty Reduction in China, in which he writes, “Much of the poverty reduction in the first years after 1978 was simply a result of reversing bad Maoist policies … One recent estimate is that two-thirds of the poverty reduction in the first decades after Mao was simply catching up to where China should have been if better economic policies had been followed before 1978.”

This, while shocking, was foreshadowed in a 2018 book, China’s 40 Years of Reform and Development: 1978-2018 by Ross Garnaut, Ligang Song and Cai Fang, in which they reported: “In 1952, China’s per capita GDP was $538 in 1990 prices. This was 8.7 per cent of the average of the rich countries, 46.5 per cent of the ‘others’ and 23.8 per cent of the world average. By 1978, China’s per capita GDP ($978 at constant price) had fallen as a percentage of each of those three groups, to 6.8 per cent, 42.1 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively.”

This means that in the first three decades of the People’s Republic, China not only missed the chance to catch up with the developed countries, but actually fell further behind the rest of the world. While countries around the world were growing their economies in the postwar decades, China was falling further behind.

The reason: Mao Zedong and his obsession with ideology. He would not let farmers in China do what their counterparts were doing around the world, which was to work the land and sell the fruits of their labour to feed their families. Instead, led by Mao, the Communist party would not allow private farming from the late 1950s on, taking away the incentive of farmers to work. In the early 1950s, the party gave peasants land seized from landlords – but then took that land away in the late 1950s.

So Mr. Deng’s reforms were, to a large extent, undoing Mao’s policies.

Story continues below advertisement

At the third plenary session of the CCP’s 11th central committee held in December, 1978, a communiqué called for the party to shift the emphasis of its work beginning in 1979 to “socialist modernization” and turn China from a backward state into a “great, modern socialist power.”

Ironically, the resolution adopted at the plenum explicitly prohibited any type of household-based farming arrangement. This shows that even reformers were at the time opposed to some of the most basic economic reforms needed.

Indeed, even Mr. Deng himself was immersed in the ideological ethos that characterized the party from the 1950s on. Fortunately, he was willing to keep an open mind and “seek truth from facts.” After he became convinced that family farming was what the people themselves wanted and would significantly increase output, he agreed.

So, while it is true that the last four decades have seen almost miraculous growth in China, how much more would have been achieved if the focus on growth had started in 1949, rather than 1979? Tens of millions of people would not have starved to death; a whole generation would not have been sacrificed in a social experiment with collectives. Extreme poverty would have been much less of a problem. What a pity.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies