Opinion Climate-accountability motions lay an important foundation

Stepan Wood is the Canada Research Chair in Law, Society and Sustainability and Director of the Centre for Law and the Environment at the University of British Columbia.

Last month, Vancouver became the largest Canadian municipality to pass a climate-accountability motion. The motion commits the city to write letters to the 20 biggest carbon majors – global fossil-fuel companies whose products have made the largest contributions to global warming – asking them to pay a fair share of Vancouver’s costs of dealing with the impact of climate change.

Among people who agree that the climate-change crisis requires urgent action on all fronts, there are skeptics who doubt that climate-accountability motions are the way to go. They worry that such motions will inhibit the co-operation necessary to meet the climate challenge, that pursuing carbon majors is hypocritical when everyone uses fossil fuels and that climate-accountability litigation is an inefficient use of local governments’ scarce resources.

These are valid concerns, but they do not render climate-accountability motions counterproductive.

First, demanding accountability is consistent with a commitment to co-operation. This requires willing partners who can make credible commitments they consider fair and that they trust each other to fulfill. The carbon majors knew for decades that their products cause climate change, yet they fought emission reductions and misled the public about climate science. They have not shown themselves to be willing partners capable of making credible commitments to combat climate change and accelerate the low-carbon transition.

Demands for climate accountability signal local communities’ resolve that co-operation to manage the impact of climate change must be based on trustworthy commitments and a fair allocation of burdens.

Asking the world’s largest fossil-fuel companies for accountability is not an attack on Alberta and the Canadian energy sector. It provides a foundation for constructive engagement, helps to level the global playing field and rewards Canadian companies that invest in the low-carbon transition.

This brings us to the second objection. Is it hypocritical to blame big oil companies when ordinary people’s insatiable demand for fossil fuels, abetted by municipal governments’ planning decisions, drove emissions growth? No. Certainly, choices by local governments and ordinary people contributed to the climate crisis. And all governments have a responsibility to take whatever measures they can to curb demand. But even the most aggressive action by Canadian local communities could not have prevented climate change.

By contrast, nearly 30 per cent of all anthropogenic carbon emissions are attributable to the 20 global companies addressed by climate-accountability letters. Aggressive action by these companies could have helped to avert the climate emergency. Instead, these companies fuelled demand for their products while misleading the public about the risks, resisting policies to curb emissions and pocketing billions in public subsidies.

Climate-accountability letters do not ask carbon majors to pay the entire local costs of climate change, only their fair share. What that share should be is a question that can be resolved through negotiation or, as a last resort, litigation.

Finally, climate-accountability motions are a prudent use of local governments’ scarce resources. Local governments are on the front lines of climate change. Even if global temperature rise is kept under 2 C, they face billions of dollars in costs to prepare public infrastructure and services for climate impact and to repair climate-related damage. As prudent managers of public funds and infrastructure, local governments should explore all reasonable avenues to recover those costs so they don’t fall entirely on taxpayers.

Some skeptics worry that litigation is too slow and expensive. But climate-accountability motions do not commit municipalities to litigation; they launch a discussion about the fair allocation of local costs. Moreover, litigation is often effective at kick-starting wider changes, and can be a valuable part of a multipronged strategy.

Skeptics also worry that the legal case for climate accountability is weak. But 28 of Canada’s leading legal experts recently signed an open letter saying that climate-accountability litigation has a credible legal basis, which could be further enhanced by federal or provincial legislation addressing certain legal hurdles.

Climate-accountability motions can lay a foundation for co-operation, start an honest discussion about fair sharing of the burdens of climate change and support local governments’ prudent stewardship of public resources. They should be welcomed by anyone who agrees that the climate-change crisis requires urgent action on all fronts.

