Opinion Climate-emergency declarations matter – but the hard work is yet to come

Elliott Cappell is an international climate-change specialist and the former chief resilience officer for the City of Toronto.

In late August, Edmonton joined cities around the world in declaring a “climate emergency," with mayor Don Iveson describing climate change as a serious, unexpected and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action. Cities from Burnaby, B.C., through Sudbury, Ont., to Halifax have joined in this global effort; Mayor John Tory announced on Friday that he would lead the charge for Toronto to do the same. But Edmonton is the first municipality in the Prairies to do so and that’s a distinction worth noting, given the contrast in climate-change messaging between the provincial government and the province’s capital city itself.

There are typically three kinds of responses to these high-profile declarations. Environmental advocates, of course, are pleased. Then, there are those who are vehemently opposed, largely because they do not think climate change is real; to be clear, if you’re among this group, this article is not going to change your mind.

But most of us fall somewhere in between. Many people are worried about climate change but are paralyzed by the scale of the challenge; some may not yet feel climate change’s broader effects in our day-to-day lives; others still are simply less able or inclined to contribute to what is perceived as a problem for islands such as the Bahamas, but not really for the Great White North.

It doesn’t help that governments have a terrible record of acting on bold declarations such as these – against abstract “concepts,” rather than specific incidents. Take the War on Drugs as one example. The Global Commission on Drug Policy declared, in 2011, that after 40 years of work, “the war on drugs has failed, with devastating consequences for individuals and societies around the world.” The War on Terror has not gone particularly well, either.

But these climate-emergency declarations are more than mere rhetoric.

After all, one thing is unquestionably true about these kinds of global movements: They are very good at moving money. The War on Drugs mobilizes $100-billion a year – at least $40-billion in the United States alone. Indeed, a primary motivation of the climate-crisis declaration is to “mobilize resources at scale and with speed.” Already, the movement is making progress in that regard, with more than 1,000 jurisdictions signing on, representing more than 200-million residents. The scale of these declarations, and the potential resources being thrown behind them, is a reason to pay attention.

Detractors might argue that cash-strapped cities shouldn’t prioritize climate change over other real and present urban dangers, such as jobs, poverty, health or housing. Edmonton, for instance, has a 7.5-per-cent unemployment rate, and while Saskatoon’s house prices are up 5 per cent and Calgary’s have soared by 20 per cent in the last five years, prices in Alberta’s capital have actually fallen.

A storm on July 30 caused $90-million in damages in Southern Alberta alone, much of which affected homes. Recurring flooding decreased the value of a home by about $35,000, according to Canadian Underwriter magazine. Across the country, extreme weather is raising the question of whether home-owners need a “managed retreat” – that is, having affected residents move to a different location and not return. Those homeowners rarely recoup their investment.

The relationship between climate change and jobs is more complex for cities in Alberta, where some argue that a low-carbon economy is bad for the province’s oil and gas sector. I am entirely sympathetic to this point in the sense that climate action needs to be linked to social and economic prosperity. But burying our heads in the sands is not good for the local economy. Climate change brings physical risks to cities – and even to oil and gas infrastructure – in the form of stronger and more frequent storms, fires and floods. Whether you live in a wholly oil and gas town or the greenest of green pastures, climate change will have an impact our homes, buildings and infrastructure. Ignoring that could be very bad for the economy. And the reality is that as of 2018, investment in Canada’s oil and gas sector is 50 per cent lower than it was at its peak, four years prior. Local economic development demands diversification. The transition to a low-carbon economy is a logical opportunity for diversification.

From a municipal government’s perspective, preparing for climate change’s effects is a worthwhile investment. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says that every $1 invested by cities in local resilience projects yields $6 in terms of costs avoided. Even traditional oil and gas towns such as Houston or New Orleans are showing they now see the clear value – in dollars and cents – of investing in climate action; both cities employ chief resilience officers, in part to respond to hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Buffalo, N.Y., has declared the city a “climate refuge” in the hopes of drawing on its relatively safe climate to attract investment. Climate change does represent financial opportunities along with the risks for cities.

Beyond that opportunity, climate-emergency declarations by cities are a starting point to getting all the different arms of government to move in the same direction, a difficult but necessary task. They also create a shared lingua franca on which to work and engage the public on the real scale of the challenge – a potential tonic to the United Conservative government’s inquisition into the “defamation” of the oil sands by foreign-funded environmentalist groups.

But the mayors, councils and advocates supporting such declarations must know that they cannot presume support will last forever. We are still in a learning phase of climate change and we do not have all the answers. Climate action must humbly engage with those who disagree and maintain that strong link to the social and economic issues facing our cities day to day. If we don’t remain vigilant, climate-emergency declarations will be doomed to the same fate as the wars against concepts such as drugs and terrorism – fights that Canadians also supported, once upon a time.

