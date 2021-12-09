There was a time, after the most recent federal election, when it wasn’t clear if Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole intended to fight on in the job.

For starters, he was difficult to find. When he did surface to make some announcement or to address the latest storm buffeting his party and caucus (hello, House of Commons vaccine mandate), his comments were generally curt and highly scripted. He had little time for questions afterward.

From a distance, Mr. O’Toole looked spooked, afraid of saying the tiniest thing wrong for fear it might be seized upon, and used against him, by his detractors. He looked like someone constantly peering over his shoulder for a metaphorical dagger in the back.

Nature abhors a vacuum – and so does politics. It began to feel like if Mr. O’Toole didn’t change his ways, the leadership vacuum he was creating was going to be filled by someone else.

But then something happened to the Opposition leader. My guess is that he came to the realization that he wouldn’t last long being timid and unsure. If he was going to go down, he was going to go down with a fight – or at least while being true to himself.

His decision to oust Senator Denise Batters from the Conservative caucus for launching a petition calling for an expedited review of Mr. O’Toole’s leadership was the first signal of change. Then the Conservatives surprised everyone by introducing a motion in the House of Commons to see a bill banning conversion therapy pass in a single move. In the previous Parliament, more than half the Tory caucus had voted against the bill, which outlaws a reprehensible practice that tries to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ people to heterosexual, using coercive techniques. It made the Conservatives look insular and out of touch with the times.

And then this week, after The Globe and Mail reported that staffers had allegedly experienced workplace harassment in Alberta Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs’s office, Mr. O’Toole called for a House probe into a member of his own caucus. Ms. Stubbs believes the allegations are only now being made because she has been highly critical of Mr. O’Toole.

So Mr. O’Toole has come to play. And if sometimes that means not playing so nicely – well, that’s politics. Stephen Harper discovered how to play the game hard and tough, and Mr. O’Toole is too.

Mr. O’Toole gave the highest-profile critic role, finance, to the person many see as his greatest threat – Pierre Poilievre – even though he had earlier stripped Mr. Poilievre of this position. Something or someone convinced him to change his mind, which was smart: Mr. Poilievre has been an effective critic of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, landing especially hard punches on the issue of inflation (even if his argument for what’s at the root of consumer price increases is fundamentally flawed).

The Tory leader also seems to have ensured that the two other most influential members of his caucus – Michelle Rempel Garner and Candice Bergen – have prominent roles. They are both seen to be backers of Mr. O’Toole.

I’m told Mr. O’Toole has also benefited from new Tory MPs speaking up in caucus, especially ones who won tight elections in suburban ridings. This is important because their views on some issues are decidedly different than those of more right-wing MPs from rural, western ridings, who are virtually guaranteed to win re-election by wide margins. Many of these new MPs have been a moderating influence, which is key to Mr. O’Toole’s goal of moving the party left of where it was under Mr. Harper and Andrew Scheer.

Of course, none of this guarantees peace. Things could still explode in spectacular fashion. There are several MPs in caucus and thousands more among the Tory grassroots who are still angry with Mr. O’Toole for campaigning on one set of values and principles to win the leadership and then pulling a virtual 180-degree turn on many issues during the federal election. His decision to flip-flop on a carbon tax was only the most egregious example.

There is a fault line that runs through the Conservative Party ranks on several high-profile issues. Whether that fissure opens up and destroys the party at some point – who knows?

Still, there is no denying that the Tories have had a few good weeks now. Momentum is on their side. And Erin O’Toole looks more comfortable on the job with each passing day.

