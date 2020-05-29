COVID-19 and the future of journalism

As the world entered lockdown, The Globe and Mail worked remotely to continue producing in-depth and trusted journalism for Canadians. Hear from the leaders at the helm of Canada’s national newspaper about how they ensured the continuity of the Globe’s newsroom in the face of COVID-19 and their views on the pandemic’s long-term impact on journalism.

Publisher and CEO Phillip Crawley will be in conversation with Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley to discuss behind-the-scenes details of running the Globe’s newsroom during the current crisis and their vision for the future of the news industry.

RSVP