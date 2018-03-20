Could Trump get away with firing Mueller? The risks are severe

In Canadian high schools we were taught about the American system of checks and balances. It was vaunted, held up as a model. But as Donald Trump goes about tormenting presidential norms, that system is being put to one of its stiffest tests.

With new tweet tirades attacking the inquiry by special counsel Robert Mueller, Mr. Trump has Washington enthralled and appalled at the prospect of his disbanding it. Frightful is that the system gives the President the raw legal power to make the move. Alarming is that he might be able to get away with it. “I’m not sure the House can do a lot,” says Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday he has received assurances the inquiry will be allowed to continue. The way this White House operates, that assurance is probably valid until at least Wednesday or Thursday.

Logic, while not in lavish Oval Office supply, would appear to suggest that if Mr. Trump thinks he is highly culpable in regard to Russian entanglements he will shut down the inquiry. Better to do that and to take his chances of surviving the fallout than to let Mr. Mueller skin him alive.

Among the ominous developments in these stormy times is that Mr. Trump has just added to his legal team a former prosecutor who has publicly argued that the President is the target of an intricate FBI conspiracy.

“There’s no collusion,” Mr. Trump keeps shouting. “No collusion.” But even if that is the case, the Mueller inquiry, as Republican Senator Marco Rubio points out, is “not a collusion probe. It’s much broader than that.” It could extend to money laundering, obstruction of justice, tax fraud — anything but the President’s golf-course score keeping.

The risks to his dismantling the Mueller probe are severe.

In the first place, an inquiry shutdown doesn’t necessarily mean a shutdown. The probe could be reconstituted under a different, albeit more favourably disposed, special counsel. The House of Representatives and the Senate still have their separate ongoing committee investigations into the whole mess.

When Mr. Gowdy says he is not sure the House can do a lot, he is speaking about a Republican-dominated House. That could all change with the midterm elections in November. Shutting down the inquiry would produce such outrage that the Democrats’ chances of doing well in those elections would be enhanced. If they won a majority in the House, they could hound Mr. Trump, possibly going so far as to mount impeachment proceedings against him on the basis of obstruction of justice.

Firing Mr. Mueller could also result in a rash of leaks from Mueller associates of incriminating material gathered up to the point of his dismissal.

Yet another problem for the President, as cited by Fordham University law professor Jed Shugerman, is that the Mueller investigation has looped in state prosecutors. New York’s Attorney-General is working on the investigation into former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. State probes would continue regardless of what happens to the federal inquiry.

Mr. Trump also has to gauge the degree of congressional support he would lose in his own party with a Mueller ejection. He could drop enough to give the Democrats leverage on retaliatory measures against him.

To be noted is that bipartisan legislation designed to block Mr. Trump from removing Mr. Mueller has thus far failed to get off the ground.

Mr. Trump will also take heart from the fact that the firing last week of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a career civil servant, has not stirred the degree of condemnation that might have been expected. On allegations that he made unauthorized disclosures to the media, Mr. McCabe was terminated just hours before he was set to retire with benefits. The vindictive act followed a corrosive pattern by this President of trying to undermine his legal and intelligence community through dismissals or public denunciations.

Something else to be borne in mind is Mr. Trump’s power to pardon any and all of his associates and maybe even himself. How’s that for no-checks and no-balances?

There’s another possible strange twist. If Mr. Mueller is allowed to complete his inquiry, there is no guarantee it will be made public. Regulations stipulate that he provide the Attorney-General with a confidential report on his findings. What a Trump-friendly AG would then do with it is uncertain. But surely, there would be leaks.

The story is a witches’ brew. There is no short-term fix for Mr. Trump. Even if he shuts down the Mueller inquiry, there are too many other tentacles to contain.