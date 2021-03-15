 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

COVID-19 vaccines: Separating fact from fiction on side effects, blood clots and more

André Picard
André Picard
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Efficacy, blood clots, fetal cells, age restrictions, one shot or two, allergies and more.

The barrage of headlines about coronavirus vaccines can be overwhelming. It’s almost enough to make you think that getting a vaccine is more risky than not getting one.

So let’s start with the big picture.

Story continues below advertisement

Just one year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, almost a dozen vaccines have been tested and approved around the world – an unparalleled feat of science. To date, 360 million people worldwide have been vaccinated, and that’s increasing by about 10 million daily. Despite a slow start, more than three million Canadians have now been vaccinated.

One of the big questions people are now considering is whether one vaccine is better than the others.

Canada has, to date, approved four vaccines. In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine had 95-per-cent efficacy against infection; Moderna 95 per cent; Johnson & Johnson 67 per cent; and AstraZeneca 62 per cent.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Pfizer vaccine is way better than AstraZeneca. They measured efficacy slightly differently, and the trials happened at different times. Notably, the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines were tested when variants had already begun to circulate.

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

All the vaccines seem to be a little less effective in protecting against variants, and that makes it all the more urgent that we vaccinate people as quickly as possible.

None of the vaccines is perfect. But all of them are close to 100-per-cent effective at preventing hospitalization and death. If there’s one statistic to remember as you head to the pharmacy for a shot, it’s that one.

If you read the news, you will know there are also a couple of other knocks against the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Some countries, like Canada, recommend that the AstraZeneca vaccine not be administered to people over 65. This recommendation, from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, was “due to limited information,” meaning not many seniors were included in the clinical trials. In the real world, however, the AstraZeneca vaccine seems to be working well in all age groups.

As a result, many countries have overturned their earlier age-based restriction, and NACI will likely do the same in the coming days. Quebec is already using AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors.

It’s a reminder that experts can disagree, and that’s okay. Responding to a global pandemic is very much like building a plane in mid-flight: When you’re learning on the fly, some of the signals can be confusing.

Take the issue of blood clots as an example. In recent days, several countries have temporarily suspended the use of the beleaguered AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots occurring after vaccination. Germany, France and Italy joined them on Monday.

This is likely a classic case of correlation not implying causation. More than 17 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and there have been 37 reports of blood clots, which is less than the background rate (the normal rate that blood clots happen, without the vaccine). So it’s likely a coincidence.

What we do know is that COVID-19 affects the circulatory system and blood clots occur far more often in the infected, which is another reason to get a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The same correlation-versus-causation caution applies to stories about allergic reactions, seizures and deaths after vaccination. People have all manner of health problems; those don’t go away during a pandemic, nor are they necessarily exacerbated by vaccination.

Virtually everyone with allergies can safely get the vaccines. The only specific warnings are for those with a severe allergy to polyethylene glycol (PEG) to avoid the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and those allergic to polysorbate to avoid J&J’s product.

Another issue that has made headlines is the claim that coronavirus vaccines contain fetal tissue. That is incorrect. What is true is that cell lines derived from (voluntarily) aborted fetuses are used in the manufacturing of many vaccines and prescription drugs. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses the HEK-293 kidney cell line, which was derived from a fetus in 1972, and J&J uses the PER.C6 cell line (from 1985). While a few anti-choice zealots object, even the Vatican has said that Catholics can use medications derived from fetal cell lines in good conscience.

Still, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says people should be able to refuse these vaccines for moral reasons. Other than being an oddly selective embrace of pro-choice views, it raises the question: Should Canadians be able to choose which coronavirus vaccine they get?

Theoretically, sure. But in practice, that would unduly complicate the rollout, for no good reason.

While there is a lot of noise out there, there is also a clear signal: Coronavirus vaccines are remarkably safe and effective. And the best vaccine is the one you can get into your arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies