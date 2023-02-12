Jamie Hardy, also known as Smokey D., a graffiti artist and recovering drug user, works on one of his pieces just outside Chinatown on a city-sanctioned graffiti wall in Vancouver, on Aug. 18, 2022.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Jamie Hardy is a graffiti artist based in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside who paints under the name Smokey D.

I realized my love for art as a child growing up in Vancouver. I spent most of my time watching TV and drawing, often alone at home and battling loneliness. When I started high school, I saw the movie Beat Street and the hip-hop-inspired film introduced me to a new way to express myself through art: graffiti.

By the 1990s, I was painting on the street, often for more than six hours daily. I loved it. I had found a form of art I enjoyed and that others could experience, too. At that time, there was a police group with a mission to stop graffiti vandalism. The task force was after me, and I ended up spending eight months in jail. This was a hard time as graffiti was not accepted as real art. I was proud of the work I created and there was nowhere legal to create it.

My long-time girlfriend, after my release from jail, used to tell me constantly that I never painted her picture. We were together for nine years. I was devastated when she later passed away and her memory inspired me to change the way I saw graffiti. I started to create portraits of those lost because of toxic drugs in the Downtown Eastside (DTES) and make art pieces of local Chinese community leaders who helped build this historical neighbourhood.

I now do my graffiti between midnight and 5 a.m. on legal spaces. I work in colour, and in black and skin tones, using $8 cans of spray. I paint on walls surrounded by homelessness, poverty and drug use. Although the DTES is sometimes seen as a horrible place, there are beautiful people here and I showcase the issues we face. It’s a sort of therapy and storytelling experience for me and I also believe that it gives people hope. Through the art I create on the walls of one of Canada’s poorest neighbourhoods, I want to tell community members that it will all be okay, to step back and to work together instead of against each other.

There has been an intense rift between the DTES and Chinatown communities; and with other talented graffiti artists, I want to let Chinatown residents and business owners know that we are here to help and want to work together to co-exist peacefully.

There was a local Chinatown business owner who was frustrated about the graffiti vandalism, and the problems his business was experiencing while trying to co-exist with DTES residents. One night, on his business roll-down shutter, I painted his portrait. When he saw it, he was so happy. I told him that not all DTES graffiti artists want to cause problems. We respect Chinatown and its businesses. I think the recent launch of Vancouver’s first legal graffiti wall is a great outlet for DTES artists. This is run by my friend, and graffiti artist, Trey Helten, with the Overdose Prevention Society. I think communication between business owners and artists is important. Do they want our art on their space, and if so, what would they like to see us create?

Many living in the DTES are running from something, and tragically, many end up dead because of Vancouver’s toxic drug supply. I have become numb to all the deaths around me. It doesn’t faze me in the same way as it used to as it’s now common. I attend a trauma program through Vancouver Coastal Health on Mondays but my art helps most.

I find therapy in creating memorials for people who have passed away. Their lives matter. For their family to see an art piece showing their beauty gives them a small sense of peace. I also bring my art to others through teaching. I run a DTES artist workshop at the Carnegie Community Centre in partnership with the Downtown Eastside Artists Collective and the Overdose Prevention Society. I am also working with Digital Hopes, an organization that helps to build awareness for artists like me, legitimate artists creating in spaces that don’t cause others pain.

I have a 16-year-old son who loves art and I think that he will be a great talent.

I hope that Vancouver’s new ABC majority on city council supports our work. During the election campaign, the party’s platform included a promise to set up a dedicated unit within the Vancouver Police Department to target graffiti and spoke of confiscating materials from graffiti artists.

My wish is for people in the DTES to know that the world can be a better place, to think outside the box, to use drugs safely and to look up – our art will be there to tell your story in the best way I know how: through paints and stories on walls that were once bare and hopeless. I want people to have hope.