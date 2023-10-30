Stephanie MacLaurin is Anishinaabe from Fort William First Nation and serves as the lands and governance manager for the nation. Damien Lee, who was adopted into Fort William First Nation as a baby and is a band member there, is an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and holds a PhD in Indigenous Studies.

Last week, CBC’s Fifth Estate aired a documentary on the identity of famed singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie, raising questions about her claim to Indigeneity. As in other high-profile allegations of pretendianism, adoption is a key part of this narrative: Ms. Sainte-Marie has said she was adopted into a non-Indigenous family at a young age, and then also adopted later in life, in her 20s, by a Cree family from Saskatchewan.

The exposé has reignited a debate about the meaning of adoption claims within Indian Country, with many rejecting her claim to Indigeneity and others maintaining that her claim is valid. Crucially, members of her Cree family have publicly reaffirmed their claim to the singer in a statement: “Buffy is our family. We chose her and she chose us. We claim her as a member of our family and all of our family members are from the Piapot First Nation.”

Adoption stories are always a lightning rod for identity debates. They can cause anxiety not only about the nature of Indigeneity, but also about who is in control of defining it. But adoption has always been an integral part of Indigenous legal orders. While not every non-Indigenous person adopted into an Indigenous nation will be fully claimed by that nation, some are. And when it does happen, it’s nearly indecipherable in the languages of race and blood that tend to dominate public Indigenous identity debates. To understand adoption’s full impact on identity-formation and belonging, it must be contextualized in specific nations’ governance systems and the legal principles that animate them.

To be clear, neither of us is Cree; we are speaking of adoption from an Anishinaabe perspective. And from that perspective, we understand adoption as a political act as well as a form of family-making and socialization. It is based on fulfilling responsibilities to care for others, and is animated by principles such as transparency and truth. And according to our understanding, those with the most experience on an issue are trusted to speak to it while recognizing that everyone’s experience and knowledge is respected.

We defer to hunters when issues about hunting come up, for instance; we defer to the sugar makers when decisions on the maple trees need to be made. The same goes for adoption: to understand its role and consequences, people defer to those who adopt and are adopted, who hold knowledge about how adoption works, its possibilities and limitations, and its impacts on person and nation. The CBC report did not include commentary from Cree knowledge holders on this matter.

Customary adoption is also based on radical transparency. Everyone in a community knows an adoption has taken place. This also protects the self-determination of all involved; by watching and engaging with the adopting family, members of a nation can determine the broader citizenship claim over the child. This is also a primary mode of Anishinaabe cultural transmission and identity formation.

Truth is also a key principle. We speak our truths and allow others to know our truths, so that we obtain the consent of those who are affected by our actions. Truth creates the conditions for consensual adoption. We cannot hide, lie, or alter our truths to create a narrative that best suits our intentions. This resonates with the Anishinaabe word for truth: debwewin, which means “heart knowledge.” As such, the very act of deceit negates consent.

Finally, some commentators argue that adoption cannot make someone Indigenous. But from our point of view, adoption throws such definitions into question when the adoptee is claimed as a baby or young child. They are given time to be socialized into their community’s worldviews and to learn what it means to be Anishinaabe according to the community, from within the community. Although identity development is a lifelong journey, adults tend to have relatively stable identities, whereas children are impressionable and can be raised to fit the mould. This is why infants and children adopted into an Anishinaabe community are often perceived differently than those adopted as adults or those who marry in.

No doubt, adoption will continue to be a feature of many future allegations of pretendianism. But customary adoption is complex and defies easy categorization. It is part of what makes the conversations around Ms. Sainte-Marie so difficult and painful for so many Indigenous peoples.